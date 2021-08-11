Cup defeats taught Caley Thistle lessons for Championship openers, says Billy Dodds

Billy Dodds reckons Caley Thistle are clicking into gear after cutting out the early season defensive lapses.

The Inverness CT head coach has every reason to be happy after his side posted back-to-back 1-0 Championship wins over Arbroath and Raith Rovers to share top spot with Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock after the first 180 minutes of league football.

Those hard-earned victories came after the Highlanders crashed out of the Premier Sports Cup.

As part of their group stage exit, they drew 2-2 with League Two Stirling Albion before losing on penalties, and fell to a 3-1 defeat at League One favourites Cove Rangers.

However, Caley Thistle’s final cup clash saw them only lose 1-0 to Premiership returners Hearts, who have won their first two top-flight games this season.

Losses sharpened defensive focus

It means Caley Thistle will watch on as other teams compete in the first knockout round of the League Cup this weekend, but Dodds is sure lessons were learned by their July fixtures in the competition.

He said: “We’d rather still be in the cup, but even though we’re only two league games into the season, it was a slog with the League Cup when we were disappointed to go out.

“Our players have learned from it. The way we lost the goals in the cup, we realised we had to work harder defensively.

“The defence has been great, as has the organisation. I can’t praise them highly enough for digging out these results.

“Arbroath was a hard place two weeks ago and now Raith Rovers, who were in the promotion play-offs last season.

“The players knew it would be a hard slog at the weekend, so it was always going to be difficult and it was brilliant to take the three points.

“We have got full points, with two clean sheets after losing the goals we did in the League Cup. I can see the boys have responded in the right way. We look organised and look hard to beat right now.”

Dodds pleased by balance

Hot-shot Roddy MacGregor stepped off the bench to smash home a wonderful late winner to sink Rovers and Dodds feels there’s more to come from his team as they find their feet.

He added: “Roddy and Reece (McAlear) are both young lads and we have Sean Welsh to come back as well. I have got the balance in most positions.

“The players have been brilliant. They might, at times, not do the things you want, but they work so hard. They give me good, honest hard work, but they are technically good as well.

“When you get results and you grind out wins like we did on Saturday, the technical players will come to the fore and everyone starts growing and that’s what I’m hoping for.”