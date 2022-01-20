Caley Thistle midfielder Scott Allardice out ‘for months’ with knee injury, confirms boss Billy Dodds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle midfielder Scott Allardice out ‘for months’ with knee injury, confirms boss Billy Dodds

By Paul Chalk
January 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Caley Thistle midfielder Scott Allardice and Hamilton's Reece Mimnaugh.
Caley Thistle midfielder Scott Allardice and Hamilton's Reece Mimnaugh.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds had to console star midfielder Scott Allardice after he learned a knee injury all but ends his season.

The 23-year-old will discover on Monday the full extent of injury which he suffered in the recent 1-1 draw with Raith Rovers.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.

However, Dodds confirmed it’s not good news for the ex-Dundee United, Bohemians and Waterford ace, who has tallied up 29 appearances for the Championship title contenders.

He said: “Scott is going for a meeting on Monday and we will find out more then, but it is longer term, not short term, and a knee problem.

“I am gutted for Scott first and foremost. He is a great boy who is the life and soul of the dressing room.

“He will be out long-term, for a few months, which is a hard one for him. He’s got plenty of time, just 23-years-old. He is a great boy. I had to console him and he has some career ahead of him.

“I am also gutted for the team because he was up there with our best performers this season.

“It’s a big blow, but we have excellent players. That’s why we have four midfielders, to cover from injuries and suspensions.

“The boys that come in are more than capable and all our midfielders have played their part this season. I am delighted with what I’ve got to come in.”

Midfielders ready to cover for loss

Dodds, who is confident of adding at least one new player before the end of the transfer window, is confident his middle men can step up to the mark while Allardice recovers.

He said: “That is the good thing as we have Roddy MacGregor, Sean Welsh, Reece McAlear and David Carson.

“Even though we are unlucky big Scott’s season is finished, we are lucky we have more than adequate replacements and have plenty of them.

“We have plenty in central midfield, but I’m gutted for Scott as he is a great boy. I had to console him and he has some career ahead of him.”

Winger is wanted man by Dodds

Wide midfielder Aaron Doran is expected to remain sidelined with injury for Saturday’s Championship trip to basement side Dunfermline as ICT seek to close to within one point of leaders Arbroath in the league’s only fixture.

With Doran out and Anthony McDonald and Michael Gardyne having left the Inverness club, the Caley Jags boss confirmed a wide creator tops the wish list.

He added: “I am looking for a winger so that is one position I’m looking at. We need the right type of player and make sure it is the right type of winger and the right type of player and person as well.”

Dodds, meanwhile, confirmed there’s been no fresh interest from St Johnstone following their rejected bid for defender Robbie Deas.

