Caley Thistle midfielder Scott Allardice out ‘for months’ with knee injury, confirms boss Billy Dodds

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds had to console star midfielder Scott Allardice after he learned a knee injury all but ends his season.

The 23-year-old will discover on Monday the full extent of injury which he suffered in the recent 1-1 draw with Raith Rovers.

However, Dodds confirmed it’s not good news for the ex-Dundee United, Bohemians and Waterford ace, who has tallied up 29 appearances for the Championship title contenders.

He said: “Scott is going for a meeting on Monday and we will find out more then, but it is longer term, not short term, and a knee problem.

“I am gutted for Scott first and foremost. He is a great boy who is the life and soul of the dressing room.

“He will be out long-term, for a few months, which is a hard one for him. He’s got plenty of time, just 23-years-old. He is a great boy. I had to console him and he has some career ahead of him.

“I am also gutted for the team because he was up there with our best performers this season.

“It’s a big blow, but we have excellent players. That’s why we have four midfielders, to cover from injuries and suspensions.

“The boys that come in are more than capable and all our midfielders have played their part this season. I am delighted with what I’ve got to come in.”

Midfielders ready to cover for loss

Dodds, who is confident of adding at least one new player before the end of the transfer window, is confident his middle men can step up to the mark while Allardice recovers.

He said: “That is the good thing as we have Roddy MacGregor, Sean Welsh, Reece McAlear and David Carson.

“Even though we are unlucky big Scott’s season is finished, we are lucky we have more than adequate replacements and have plenty of them.

“We have plenty in central midfield, but I’m gutted for Scott as he is a great boy. I had to console him and he has some career ahead of him.”

Winger is wanted man by Dodds

Wide midfielder Aaron Doran is expected to remain sidelined with injury for Saturday’s Championship trip to basement side Dunfermline as ICT seek to close to within one point of leaders Arbroath in the league’s only fixture.

With Doran out and Anthony McDonald and Michael Gardyne having left the Inverness club, the Caley Jags boss confirmed a wide creator tops the wish list.

He added: “I am looking for a winger so that is one position I’m looking at. We need the right type of player and make sure it is the right type of winger and the right type of player and person as well.”

Dodds, meanwhile, confirmed there’s been no fresh interest from St Johnstone following their rejected bid for defender Robbie Deas.