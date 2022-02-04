Striker Manny Duku signs for Havant and Waterlooville after leaving Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Striker Manny Duku signs for Havant and Waterlooville after leaving Caley Thistle

By Paul Chalk
February 4, 2022, 10:18 am Updated: February 4, 2022, 10:48 am
Former Caley Thistle striker Manny Duku has joined Havant and Waterlooville.
Former Caley Thistle striker Manny Duku has joined Havant and Waterlooville.

Manny Duku has signed for National League South side Havant and Waterlooville just a few days after leaving Caley Thistle.

The striker left the Scottish Championship club on Monday by mutual consent after a frustrating seven months at ICT.

He scored just twice this season, with Inverness head coach Billy Dodds often opting for his favoured front two of Billy Mckay and Shane Sutherland.

Dodds made Duku one of his first signings last summer after his form of 10 goals in 28 appearances for Championship rivals Raith Rovers caught his eye.

Havant and Waterlooville and mid-table in their division and they will hope the 29-year-old Dutchman can help fire them up the table.

Duku, who could make his debut tomorrow against St Alban’s City, who are one place above his new club, tweeted: “I want to thank everyone in and around @ICTFC
for the great and encouraging messages much love and God bless.”

Speaking to the Hawks media team, Duku, who has played for Cheltenham Town and Torquay amid other English sides, felt this switch made sense.

He said: “I have played football down in England already. I wanted to come back down and see family again. The manager (Paul Doswell) spoke to my agent and, after the first conversation, I felt this was the place to be.”

Duku seeks scoring feeling at Hawks

And Duku can’t wait to experience the scoring feeling south of the border.

He added: “That’s the best feeling. The fans, the manager, everyone around the club will love you.

“The players will also have more confidence in you as well, so as a striker, as soon as you start scoring, everyone around the club will be buzzing and you grow in confidence and the team start working for you as well.”

ICT, meanwhile, have confirmed under-18s goalkeeper Ruardhri Nicol has joined Highland League side Brora Rangers on loan.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal