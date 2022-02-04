Striker Manny Duku signs for Havant and Waterlooville after leaving Caley Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manny Duku has signed for National League South side Havant and Waterlooville just a few days after leaving Caley Thistle.

The striker left the Scottish Championship club on Monday by mutual consent after a frustrating seven months at ICT.

He scored just twice this season, with Inverness head coach Billy Dodds often opting for his favoured front two of Billy Mckay and Shane Sutherland.

Dodds made Duku one of his first signings last summer after his form of 10 goals in 28 appearances for Championship rivals Raith Rovers caught his eye.

Havant and Waterlooville and mid-table in their division and they will hope the 29-year-old Dutchman can help fire them up the table.

Duku, who could make his debut tomorrow against St Alban’s City, who are one place above his new club, tweeted: “I want to thank everyone in and around @ICTFC

for the great and encouraging messages much love and God bless.”

Speaking to the Hawks media team, Duku, who has played for Cheltenham Town and Torquay amid other English sides, felt this switch made sense.

He said: “I have played football down in England already. I wanted to come back down and see family again. The manager (Paul Doswell) spoke to my agent and, after the first conversation, I felt this was the place to be.”

Duku seeks scoring feeling at Hawks

And Duku can’t wait to experience the scoring feeling south of the border.

He added: “That’s the best feeling. The fans, the manager, everyone around the club will love you.

“The players will also have more confidence in you as well, so as a striker, as soon as you start scoring, everyone around the club will be buzzing and you grow in confidence and the team start working for you as well.”

ICT, meanwhile, have confirmed under-18s goalkeeper Ruardhri Nicol has joined Highland League side Brora Rangers on loan.

