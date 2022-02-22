Billy Dodds feels returning Aaron Doran can provide Caley Thistle with added spark

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Dodds hopes the return of Aaron Doran can provide Caley Thistle with a timely lift in their attempts to return to form.

Inverness have gone nine Championship games without a victory, following their 2-1 home defeat to Ayr United on Saturday.

Dodds felt the wrath of the Caledonian Stadium crowd following the loss, with Friday’s trip to Hamilton Accies his next attempt at turning around the poor recent form.

Midfielder Doran played the final 12 minutes of Saturday’s game, having spent nearly two months on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

With Inverness still among the play-off positions, Dodds hopes the return of the vastly-experienced Irishman can help his side to rediscover their spark.

Dodds said: “It’s always nice to have more options on the bench in different positions, especially with the amount of subs we can make now.

“You don’t want to be gung-ho because that means you’re desperate, but in the position we’ve found ourselves in during recent games, it is nice to look behind you and see there are a few to come off the bench.

“Certainly having Aaron as an option is brilliant.”

Doran faces fresh competition for his place, with Dodds having brought in four forward players during the January transfer window.

Among them is on-loan Dundee United attacker Logan Chalmers, who Dodds feels can be a key asset for Caley Jags in the weeks ahead.

Dodds added: “He has looked lively. A couple of good weeks’ training has certainly helped the boy after his situation at Dundee United where he wasn’t playing regularly.

“I’m hoping to see the best of him in the coming weeks because I’ve been delighted with what I’ve seen so far.”

Dodds keen to see growth in young players amidst difficult spell

Doran is among a number of experienced players to have been sidelined in recent weeks.

Skipper Sean Welsh, goalkeeper Mark Ridgers and Danny Devine were among those absent against the Honest Men.

Dodds hopes his young players can emerge stronger from the difficult spell.

He added: “I have to try and find the formula to get us winning a game that gets us going, that keeps us in the play-offs and in that title contention.

“The players know their jobs, they are coached well. They just need to get something happening from within for themselves.

“There are a lot of young lads out there – I’m delighted for young Lewis Nicolson getting his goal.

“I thought Reece McAleer was outstanding in the game, he was one of the best players on the pitch in doing the jobs I was asking him to do.

“I think you will see this team grow. They need to do it now though, they need to give themselves a platform.”