Billy Dodds feels returning Aaron Doran can provide Caley Thistle with added spark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds feels returning Aaron Doran can provide Caley Thistle with added spark

By Andy Skinner
February 22, 2022, 10:30 pm
Aaron Doran came off the bench against Ayr United.
Aaron Doran came off the bench against Ayr United.

Billy Dodds hopes the return of Aaron Doran can provide Caley Thistle with a timely lift in their attempts to return to form.

Inverness have gone nine Championship games without a victory, following their 2-1 home defeat to Ayr United on Saturday.

Dodds felt the wrath of the Caledonian Stadium crowd following the loss, with Friday’s trip to Hamilton Accies his next attempt at turning around the poor recent form.

Midfielder Doran played the final 12 minutes of Saturday’s game, having spent nearly two months on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

With Inverness still among the play-off positions, Dodds hopes the return of the vastly-experienced Irishman can help his side to rediscover their spark.

Dodds said: “It’s always nice to have more options on the bench in different positions, especially with the amount of subs we can make now.

Billy Dodds.

“You don’t want to be gung-ho because that means you’re desperate, but in the position we’ve found ourselves in during recent games, it is nice to look behind you and see there are a few to come off the bench.

“Certainly having Aaron as an option is brilliant.”

Doran faces fresh competition for his place, with Dodds having brought in four forward players during the January transfer window.

Among them is on-loan Dundee United attacker Logan Chalmers, who Dodds feels can be a key asset for Caley Jags in the weeks ahead.

Logan Chalmers in action for Caley Thistle.

Dodds added: “He has looked lively. A couple of good weeks’ training has certainly helped the boy after his situation at Dundee United where he wasn’t playing regularly.

“I’m hoping to see the best of him in the coming weeks because I’ve been delighted with what I’ve seen so far.”

Dodds keen to see growth in young players amidst difficult spell

Doran is among a number of experienced players to have been sidelined in recent weeks.

Skipper Sean Welsh, goalkeeper Mark Ridgers and Danny Devine were among those absent against the Honest Men.

Dodds hopes his young players can emerge stronger from the difficult spell.

He added: “I have to try and find the formula to get us winning a game that gets us going, that keeps us in the play-offs and in that title contention.

“The players know their jobs, they are coached well. They just need to get something happening from within for themselves.

“There are a lot of young lads out there – I’m delighted for young Lewis Nicolson getting his goal.

“I thought Reece McAleer was outstanding in the game, he was one of the best players on the pitch in doing the jobs I was asking him to do.

“I think you will see this team grow. They need to do it now though, they need to give themselves a platform.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]