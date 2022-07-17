Coach Barry Wilson cautious as Caley Thistle take on Albion Rovers in Premier Sports Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Coach Barry Wilson cautious as Caley Thistle take on Albion Rovers in Premier Sports Cup

By Paul Chalk
July 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson.
Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson.

Barry Wilson insists Caley Thistle cannot take anything for granted when League 2 side Albion Rovers head for the Highlands on Tuesday.

The first-team coach hopes his men can follow up their Premier Sports Cup wins over Kelty Hearts and Livingston by seeing off the lowest-ranked team in Group G.

Victory for ICT would all but ensure they qualify for the second round of the League Cup for the first time in six years – with a game against Cove Rangers still to come.

ICT head coach Billy Dodds, left, and first-team coach Barry Wilson.

Yet, despite being two tiers lower, there are reasons for the hosts to be cautious about Rovers.

On matchday one, they stormed back from 3-0 down against Livi to make it 3-2 and set up a nervy ending for the Premiership Lions.

Then last Tuesday, Championship newcomers Cove Rangers had to come from a goal down to post a 2-1 victory.

Rovers run rivals close so far

And ensuring they hit the nine-point mark by beating Albion Rovers – the eighth-placed club in League 2 last term – is foremost in Wilson’s mind.

He said: “We have two homes games now and we’re on six points – but we’ve still got work to do.  There is a lot of football to be played.

“Livingston and Cove had to work hard to beat Albion Rovers, albeit both of those games were at Coatbridge.

“It’s their first away game and our first at home, so we have to kick on to give us that wee bit of security before we play Cove.

“We can’t take Rovers lightly – but if we perform like we did at Livingston then hopefully we will be okay.”

Winning at Lions’ Den was ‘coup’

Beating Livi 2-1 last week was a big result in more ways than one for last season’s third-placed finishers in the Championship.

Not only did it give them the platform to progress should they beat Albion Rovers, but it underlined their quality against a side whose only home reversals in 2022 were against champions Celtic and St Johnstone.

Wilson added: “We know what Livingston are about. They have been sensational in the Premiership in the last few years.

“They are very hard to beat, particularly at home, so it was a big coup for us. It was always expected to be the hardest of the ties, on paper.

“We’ve come out with three points, so we’re delighted.

“We want to be challenging for the title, so we need to repeat performances like the one against Livingston on a weekly basis.

“We have good options going forward, but at the back (through injury) we’re struggling numbers-wise and we had players playing out of position.”

Time for several knocks to clear up

Centre halves Danny Devine, Wallace Duffy and Max Ram and captain Sean Welsh were all sidelined for the Livi tie, with midfielder Scott Allardice coming off with a hamstring injury.

Having a week’s break before taking on Albion, Wilson hopes, will benefit the side.

He added: “It’s crazy we’re talking about needing time off after just two weeks of the season, but with the injuries that’s the way it is.

“There are two or three players who needed extra days before we go again.”

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]