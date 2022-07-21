Caley Thistle double-goal ace Cammy Harper eyes maximum charge into Premier Sport Cup last 16

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cammy Harper levelled his Caley Thistle goal tally from last season in just one night – now he’s gunning for glory with a Premier Sports Cup run.

The assured defender notched a deadly double as Inverness defeated League 2 visitors Albion Rovers 4-0 on Tuesday to put one foot into the door of the knockouts.

He swept home a terrific free-kick on the stroke of half-time after striker Billy Mckay had put Billy Dodds’ team in front early on.

Wallace Duffy added a third goal early in the second half before lining up Harper for a deft header on 53 minutes to add further gloss.

That victory followed wins over Kelty Hearts and Livingston and means they need just one point against Jim McIntyre’s Cove Rangers on Saturday to go through a Group G winners.

FULL TIME: ICTFC 4-0 Albion Rovers Goals from Billy Mckay, Wallace Duffy and a double from Cameron Harper give us all three points! pic.twitter.com/b1aWwqRWZm — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) July 19, 2022

Harper scored against Buckie Thistle and Hamilton last term, but two goals within 13 match-minutes already pulls him level.

Harper had hopes of cup hat-trick

The 20-year-old left-sider was thrilled to net his double and he urged first-team coach Barry Wilson to give him time to try and complete a hat-trick.

He said: “Goals don’t come around very often. I only scored two last season, so I was delighted to get two in our first home game, although it was also important to get the clean sheet. I was buzzing with both of those.

“Baz looked over and smiled and I pointed over with three fingers, showing I wanted a hat-trick and to leave me on. I had five minutes to get a third.

“Unfortunately, the goal didn’t come. Had I got another goal, everyone would be asking ‘what on earth is going on?’ So would I, to be fair.”

Looking back at his goals, Harper was confident with the first and grateful for Duffy’s assist for his second.

He said: “I practice free-kicks and the boys back me with them and I back myself, so I was delighted to score that one.

“With my second goal, Wallace found me with a great diagonal ball. I thought the keeper was going to come out and smash me, but I just managed to get in front and flick it over him, so I’m delighted.”

⚽ The goals from last night's 4-0 win against Albion Rovers with some quick thoughts on the match from Barry Wilson and Cameron Harper 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/qMjRzPV5WK — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) July 20, 2022

ICT won’t take Cove Rangers lightly

Cove’s 3-2 home loss to Kelty Hearts in midweek leaves them on the brink of being knocked out, but the Championship newcomers will come with the dangerous intention to win in Inverness on Saturday.

While Duffy is confident of making it four wins in four ahead of the league opener against Queen’s Park a week on Saturday.

However, he says last year’s defeat against Cove is warning enough they’ll have to be at their best to score the win.

He said: “Momentum is huge in football and we seen that last season with our promotion play-off charge.

“On Saturday, we will be looking to do the same as we’ve done throughout the League Cup so far and go out and win the game.

“Cove beat us last season in this competition, so we know what they will be all about. We won’t take them lightly. We will prepare properly and be ready for it.”

Focus on cup progress from day one

The Caley Jags last reached the second round of the League Cup in 2016-17 when Alloa Athletic ended their interest.

Harper explained the drive to ensure they make it beyond the group stages this term was high on the agenda from day one.

He said: “The gaffer made it clear as soon as we came in for pre-season that he wanted to put a really good focus on the League Cup.

“We want a good cup run. We’ve not qualified for six years, but we have put ourselves in a good position now.

“I don’t think we were at our best on Tuesday. We could have been a bit better in some departments.

“On the whole, to score four goals and keep a clean sheet against a team who have done fairly well in this competition was good because it could have been a potential slip-up if we didn’t apply ourselves right.”

𝙏𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙨𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣: 70’ | 4-0 Academy Graduate 𝗗𝗘𝗕𝗨𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗧 and Academy Graduate on, Academy Graduate and Academy Graduate off Congratulations Ethan ❤️👏💙#TheFutureIsNow https://t.co/4506tbX1qr pic.twitter.com/3PswzboTRE — ICTFC Academy (@ICTFC_Academy) July 19, 2022