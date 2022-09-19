Caley Thistle fan view: Signs of encouragement for Caley Jags

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fan view: Signs of encouragement for Caley Jags

By David Sutherland
September 19, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 19, 2022, 11:59 am
Cameron Harper (second from right) celebrates after equalising for ICT at Dundee.
Cameron Harper (second from right) celebrates after equalising for ICT at Dundee.

I am not the sort of person whose weekend is made or ruined by the result of a football match.

Well, not that often I suppose.

However, I have to confess to being pretty pleased on Saturday evening after Caley Thistle’s win at Dens Park.

The win took me by surprise, I guess, coming after what has been an inconsistent start to the season.

Maybe our struggles defending set pieces was an issue that can’t be ignored but there were also any number of things to be pleased about.

First of all, it was good to see more strength in depth on the bench.

It was needed too, and the contribution particularly of Aaron Doran and George Oakley when they came on was key to Inverness returning home with three points.

Star of the show was Cameron Harper.

Consistency will go long way this season

Two outstanding goals and winning the penalty just before the break that gave ICT the lead was highly impressive.

This young man is now firmly establishing himself in the starting line up and can have a great future on the  Caley Thistle left.

Cameron Harper celebrates scoring the winner.

As I already mentioned, it has been an up and down start to our season.

However, if you can win at Dundee you can win anywhere in this league.

So after recovering from going behind early on, scoring some fine goals while other results arguably went our way has to make for a satisfying afternoon.

The players have to feel confident after that.

A bit of consistency will go a long way in this season’s Championship as thus far every club has been dropping points all over the place.

Can Caley Thistle put a run together now?  They are capable of doing that but that’s no guarantee of success.

