Caley Thistle fan view: Signs of encouragement for Caley Jags

I am not the sort of person whose weekend is made or ruined by the result of a football match.

Well, not that often I suppose.

However, I have to confess to being pretty pleased on Saturday evening after Caley Thistle’s win at Dens Park.

The win took me by surprise, I guess, coming after what has been an inconsistent start to the season.

Maybe our struggles defending set pieces was an issue that can’t be ignored but there were also any number of things to be pleased about.

First of all, it was good to see more strength in depth on the bench.

It was needed too, and the contribution particularly of Aaron Doran and George Oakley when they came on was key to Inverness returning home with three points.

Star of the show was Cameron Harper.

Consistency will go long way this season

Two outstanding goals and winning the penalty just before the break that gave ICT the lead was highly impressive.

This young man is now firmly establishing himself in the starting line up and can have a great future on the Caley Thistle left.

As I already mentioned, it has been an up and down start to our season.

However, if you can win at Dundee you can win anywhere in this league.

So after recovering from going behind early on, scoring some fine goals while other results arguably went our way has to make for a satisfying afternoon.

The players have to feel confident after that.

A bit of consistency will go a long way in this season’s Championship as thus far every club has been dropping points all over the place.

Can Caley Thistle put a run together now? They are capable of doing that but that’s no guarantee of success.