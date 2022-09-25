Caley Thistle Women hoping to use home advantage to secure back-to-back wins, says manager Karen Mason

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason is hoping her side can build on their second win of the season when they host Livingston on Sunday.

The Caley Jags beat Dryburgh Athletic in the SWF Championship last weekend to pick up their second win of the campaign, after three consecutive defeats.

Mason was delighted with the win but believes that performances still need to improve after her side threw away a 2-0 lead before a late penalty gave them the 3-2 victory.

She hopes that they can use home advantage to put in a better performance and pick up another three points when they host Livingston in the Highlands this weekend.

Mason said: “I think the win will be a confidence boost, it just shows that we can do it. The way things have been going we could have lost that game 3-2.

“We were pleased to get the win against Dryburgh, but we know we still have a lot of work to do in terms of our performances.

“We hope that win is maybe a change in the tide, but until we play Livingston, we don’t really know if it has had an impact or not.

This Sunday we welcome @livingstonwfc to Inverness for the first time 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/Mjl4AJTaPe — Inverness Caledonian Thistle WFC (@ICTWFC) September 20, 2022

“But playing Livingston at home is another good opportunity to kick on now, and the fact it’s at home, we can’t have any excuses.

“We’ll have a bigger squad – we only had 12 last week and that was with naming myself on the bench. That’s how tight we were for numbers in Dundee.

“We should get a boost by having a bigger squad being at home, and hopefully having a home support can help us get back-to-back wins.”

A game against the unknown

Mason’s side welcome Livingston to Inverness for the first time, having never played them before in the league or in cup competitions.

The West Lothian side currently sit third in the table, two points behind leaders Rossvale and four points clear of Caley Thistle in fifth.

Mason explained: “We’ve not played them at all, so it’ll be totally new for us. Going by their results they’re definitely going to be one of the teams leading the way at the top.

“It’s going to be a tough game. We know they have some quality individual players, so we’re expecting a challenge.

“They’ve only lost to Rossvale so far, but in this league anyone can beat anyone on their day, so we’re hoping we can give them a competitive game up in Inverness.”