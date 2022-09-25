Caley Thistle Women hoping to use home advantage to secure back-to-back wins, says manager Karen Mason

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle Women hoping to use home advantage to secure back-to-back wins, says manager Karen Mason

By Sophie Goodwin
September 25, 2022, 6:00 am
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason is hoping her side can build on their second win of the season when they host Livingston on Sunday.

The Caley Jags beat Dryburgh Athletic in the SWF Championship last weekend to pick up their second win of the campaign, after three consecutive defeats.

Mason was delighted with the win but believes that performances still need to improve after her side threw away a 2-0 lead before a late penalty gave them the 3-2 victory.

She hopes that they can use home advantage to put in a better performance and pick up another three points when they host Livingston in the Highlands this weekend.

Mason said: “I think the win will be a confidence boost, it just shows that we can do it. The way things have been going we could have lost that game 3-2.

“We were pleased to get the win against Dryburgh, but we know we still have a lot of work to do in terms of our performances.

“We hope that win is maybe a change in the tide, but until we play Livingston, we don’t really know if it has had an impact or not.

“But playing Livingston at home is another good opportunity to kick on now, and the fact it’s at home, we can’t have any excuses.

“We’ll have a bigger squad – we only had 12 last week and that was with naming myself on the bench. That’s how tight we were for numbers in Dundee.

“We should get a boost by having a bigger squad being at home, and hopefully having a home support can help us get back-to-back wins.”

A game against the unknown

Mason’s side welcome Livingston to Inverness for the first time, having never played them before in the league or in cup competitions.

The West Lothian side currently sit third in the table, two points behind leaders Rossvale and four points clear of Caley Thistle in fifth.

Mason explained: “We’ve not played them at all, so it’ll be totally new for us. Going by their results they’re definitely going to be one of the teams leading the way at the top.

“It’s going to be a tough game. We know they have some quality individual players, so we’re expecting a challenge.

“They’ve only lost to Rossvale so far, but in this league anyone can beat anyone on their day, so we’re hoping we can give them a competitive game up in Inverness.”

Editor's Picks