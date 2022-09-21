Aaron Doran hopes return from injury can boost Caley Thistle’s squad depth for promotion push

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aaron Doran hopes he can boost Caley Thistle’s Championship promotion push on his return from a thigh injury.

Midfielder Doran is back in the fold, after replacing Austin Samuels during the first half of Saturday’s 3-2 victory at Dundee.

The Irishman had been out for nearly a month after picking up the strain in the 4-1 loss to Partick Thistle.

Doran is now in contention to return to the starting line-up for Saturday’s SPFL Trust Trophy home match against Brechin City.

He hopes his return can bolster competition in Billy Dodds’ squad as they aim to keep their momentum going following back-to-back away victories.

Doran said: “It was frustrating to miss a couple of games to try and help the lads out.

“I would have been fit for the Hamilton game, so I was back a little bit earlier.

“But it was really good to be back against Dundee. I got on a bit earlier than expected with Austin getting injured.

“Hopefully I will play this weekend against Brechin, and that will be me back up to speed.

“I will then be able to help to contribute in the league.

“We want to win this league, and get promoted.

“There’s a good bit of competition in the attacking areas which is what we will need if we want to get promoted.

“You need a lot of players trying to get into the team, which is exactly what I’m trying to do.”

Caley Jags’ resolve pleases Doran

Inverness have sparked a push back up the table, after recovering from a run of three straight losses last month.

Doran believes the reaction reflects well on the resolve within Dodds’ squad.

The 31-year-old added: “It was a good away performance from the lads against Dundee. We really dug in and came away with a really good victory at a tough place to go.

“After the loss at home to Morton, I think the lads were a bit downhearted.

“We knew we had two tough away games coming. If you asked any of us if we would take six points from the two games, we would have bitten your hand off.

“It has been a brilliant response from everyone.

“We’ve had a few injuries as well, so the squad has been a bit short. We have responded well to the defeats and we are looking up the league again.

“We just want to go into every game now with a bit of confidence, and keep doing what we have been doing.”

Brechin tie an important focus for Inverness

Although Caley Jags’ focus changes to cup action this weekend, Doran insists the Highlanders must make the most of the opportunity to keep their momentum going.

Doran feels it could also be a chance for players to stake their claim for more regular action.

He added: “It’s important for some of the players that haven’t been playing, and some of the players who are also coming back from injury. It’s a big game for a few players to show what they can do.

“If you can impress the manager, you never know what will happen the weekend afterwards.

“We are looking forward to it. Brechin are obviously doing well in the Highland League, so it will be a good game.

“A good cup run also gives confidence in the league. A couple of years ago we went on a good run in the Scottish Cup, and then we were flying and got to the play-offs.

“It only helps the players, and it can give those that haven’t been playing confidence if they put on good performances.

“It will be a good to get a few lads on the pitch that haven’t been playing, and I’m sure that’s what the manager is looking to do.”