Cameron Harper’s versatility a key asset for Caley Thistle, says Ross Tokely

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Cameron Harper’s versatility a key asset for Caley Thistle, says Ross Tokely

By Andy Skinner
September 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 21, 2022, 7:18 am
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper.

Ross Tokely believes Cameron Harper’s versatility is fast making him a key asset for Caley Thistle.

Full-back Harper has flourished after being deployed in an advanced left midfield position in Inverness’ last two games.

Harper netted a double in Saturday’s impressive 3-2 victory away to Dundee, with both strikes coming from outside the box.

The 20-year-old struggled to force his way into Billy Dodds’ side last season, making just six Championship starts.

Harper has been a fixture in the side this term, having started every game so far.

Former Caley Jags stalwart Tokely has been impressed with Harper’s growth into the left-back role, along with his attacking attributes.

Tokely said: “I’m delighted to see Cameron is doing so well.

“He’s very versatile. I could see last year when I was doing the commentary that he was good going forward.

Cameron Harper challenges Raith Rovers’ Aidan Connolly.

“He has done well at left back this year, but it was a nice change of position for him on Saturday. He came up with two cracking goals and an assist for the penalty.

“The manager certainly sees him in training more than I do. It’s something that Steve Paterson would do as well, he would notice various things from boys in training and from that he would push players into different roles, maybe further up the park.

“I could see Cameron’s frustration last year. I think it was just with Kirk Broadfoot playing, and Robbie Deas going to left back, he struggled to play regularly.

“There were a few games where he came on at left midfield, and I could see he’s got that attacking threat. He seems to be thriving, as that’s two games now he has done really well in.

“It’s nice to see local boys coming through the youth system and playing a big part.”

Inverness could rotate side in SPFL Trust Trophy

Caley Thistle’s win moved them back into the Championship play-off spots, leapfrogging Dundee who dropped to fifth.

The Highlanders’ focus changes this weekend, when they host Brechin City in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

With Inverness’ squad having been stretched by a number of injuries in recent weeks, Tokely reckons Dodds will have the scope to shuffle his side.

He added: “Billy has certainly had a lot of injuries, and there are boys coming back.

“He may look to give the likes of Lewis Hyde a run out in central midfield, and maybe rest one or two players.

Billy Dodds.

“There is also Max Ram who has just come back from injury and maybe needs minutes.

“Austin Samuels played on Saturday, and then got injured again.

“Aaron Doran has also been in and out with injuries.

“There has been a bit of that, so it has been really unsettling for Billy.

“These injuries mean he is having to change the team from week to week.

“Boys have come in and done really well. I was really impressed with Zak Delaney at centre-back, but he has been playing at left-back and from what I have seen he has been doing really well.

“It is a team game, and they don’t have the biggest of squads. The boys coming in have certainly done really well.”

Highland League leaders Brechin will provide formidable test

Tokely insists Inverness must ensure they do a professional job against Brechin, who are top of the Highland League with a 100% record after seven games.

Ross Tokely in action for Inverness.

He added: “Billy will be looking to keep up the momentum.

“Brechin will come up and be a decent enough side.

“They have boys who have dropped down the divisions, so they are not mugs. That’s what Inverness have got to be wary of.

“There will be one or two that have been on the bench who will be in his thoughts, and one or two key players he may look to rest, but it’s important to keep up the momentum away from the league.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Aaron Doran.
Aaron Doran hopes return from injury can boost Caley Thistle's squad depth for promotion…
0
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Never-say-die attitude hauled Caley Thistle up Championship table, insists head coach Billy Dodds
0
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales is sent off after receiving a second yellow card against Hibs.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has every right to be raging at Hibs…
Cameron Harper (second from right) celebrates after equalising for ICT at Dundee.
Caley Thistle fan view: Signs of encouragement for Caley Jags
Cammy Harper, left, is congratulated by Caley Thistle team-mate David Carson after levelling at Dundee.
Cammy Harper wanted hat-trick shot as Caley Thistle bagged points in Dundee
0
Billy McKay slots away his penalty to give Inverness a 2-1 lead at Dundee.
Classy Cammy Harper key figure as Caley Thistle net roller-coaster win at Dundee
0
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. (Photo by Brian Smith)
Caley Thistle Women looking to put things right against Dryburgh, says boss Karen Mason
Inverness manager Billy Dodds (right) and Dundee manager Gary Bowyer at full-time.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds delighted by win at Dundee, but home manager Gary…
0
Cameron Harper (second from right) celebrates after equalising for ICT at Dundee.
Cammy Harper nets twice as Caley Thistle storm back to beat Dundee in Championship…
0
Caley Jags centre-half Danny Devine.
Battling spirit helped reverse Caley Thistle's slump, says defender Danny Devine
0

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University cuts ties to teaching fund linked to slave trade
Zac and Lucas are looking to help Aberdeen's homeless. Supplied by Alan Mackenzie.
Help feed Aberdeen's homeless by donating McDonald's monopoly vouchers to these youngsters
0
Two whisky distillers have been sanctioned for breaking the advertising code.
'Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties' Distillers Smokehead and Stag's Breath broke whisky advertising…
0
A man will appear in court.
Man, 25, charged with attempted housebreakings in Dyce
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee MacRae. n/a. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused tried to buy a new part for car because he…
Two motorcyclists were flown to hospital following a crash on the A9 between Brora and Golspie. Pic: Scotpic
Police investigation after two taken to hospital in bike crash on A9 near Brora
0

Editor's Picks