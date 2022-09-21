Cameron Harper’s versatility a key asset for Caley Thistle, says Ross Tokely

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Tokely believes Cameron Harper’s versatility is fast making him a key asset for Caley Thistle.

Full-back Harper has flourished after being deployed in an advanced left midfield position in Inverness’ last two games.

Harper netted a double in Saturday’s impressive 3-2 victory away to Dundee, with both strikes coming from outside the box.

The 20-year-old struggled to force his way into Billy Dodds’ side last season, making just six Championship starts.

Harper has been a fixture in the side this term, having started every game so far.

Former Caley Jags stalwart Tokely has been impressed with Harper’s growth into the left-back role, along with his attacking attributes.

Tokely said: “I’m delighted to see Cameron is doing so well.

“He’s very versatile. I could see last year when I was doing the commentary that he was good going forward.

“He has done well at left back this year, but it was a nice change of position for him on Saturday. He came up with two cracking goals and an assist for the penalty.

“The manager certainly sees him in training more than I do. It’s something that Steve Paterson would do as well, he would notice various things from boys in training and from that he would push players into different roles, maybe further up the park.

“I could see Cameron’s frustration last year. I think it was just with Kirk Broadfoot playing, and Robbie Deas going to left back, he struggled to play regularly.

“There were a few games where he came on at left midfield, and I could see he’s got that attacking threat. He seems to be thriving, as that’s two games now he has done really well in.

“It’s nice to see local boys coming through the youth system and playing a big part.”

Inverness could rotate side in SPFL Trust Trophy

Caley Thistle’s win moved them back into the Championship play-off spots, leapfrogging Dundee who dropped to fifth.

The Highlanders’ focus changes this weekend, when they host Brechin City in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

With Inverness’ squad having been stretched by a number of injuries in recent weeks, Tokely reckons Dodds will have the scope to shuffle his side.

He added: “Billy has certainly had a lot of injuries, and there are boys coming back.

“He may look to give the likes of Lewis Hyde a run out in central midfield, and maybe rest one or two players.

“There is also Max Ram who has just come back from injury and maybe needs minutes.

“Austin Samuels played on Saturday, and then got injured again.

“Aaron Doran has also been in and out with injuries.

“There has been a bit of that, so it has been really unsettling for Billy.

“These injuries mean he is having to change the team from week to week.

“Boys have come in and done really well. I was really impressed with Zak Delaney at centre-back, but he has been playing at left-back and from what I have seen he has been doing really well.

“It is a team game, and they don’t have the biggest of squads. The boys coming in have certainly done really well.”

Highland League leaders Brechin will provide formidable test

Tokely insists Inverness must ensure they do a professional job against Brechin, who are top of the Highland League with a 100% record after seven games.

He added: “Billy will be looking to keep up the momentum.

“Brechin will come up and be a decent enough side.

“They have boys who have dropped down the divisions, so they are not mugs. That’s what Inverness have got to be wary of.

“There will be one or two that have been on the bench who will be in his thoughts, and one or two key players he may look to rest, but it’s important to keep up the momentum away from the league.”