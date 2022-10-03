Cammy Harper pleased to make telling contribution in Caley Jags win at Ayr

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Cammy Harper pleased to make telling contribution in Caley Jags win at Ayr

By Reporter
October 3, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 3, 2022, 8:36 am
Cameron Harper (centre) celebrates his winner against Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Cameron Harper (centre) celebrates his winner against Ayr United. Image: SNS.

Cammy Harper refused to call himself a hero – despite scoring the winner and making a last minute goal-line clearance as Inverness enjoyed a satisfying day at Somerset Park.

The 1-0 victory, their third away win on the trot, takes them level on points with Ayr United and keeps them three behind leaders Partick Thistle who visit the Caledonian Stadium on Friday evening.

Harper is in rich scoring form, following up his double in the 3-2 win over Dundee, to net with a glancing header from a Steven Boyd cross. And to cap it all, his intervention at the death made sure of the three points.

Harper, 20, laughed: “I don’t know about being called a hero, I’m just happy to help the team and get the win which was most important.

“In the first-half, you saw the conditions, the wind and rain and Ayr were downhill a little bit. They were on the front foot and we knew it was just about getting ourselves in at half-time and going from there.

“We knew we would have the wind and going downhill as well so we were happy to come in 0-0 with the amount of pressure they put on. We were going to build on that which was our game plan.”

Inverness fans celebrate after their team’s 1-0 win over Ayr United. (Photo by Craig Brown / SNS Group)

On his 47th minute goal, Harper claimed: “I don’t know how it ended up there to be honest. I heard Scotty behind me shouting me to get to the box so I just bounced and tried to get across my man and luckily Boydy knocked it right to me. I’ve just tried to get a wee flick on it and thankfully it’s gone in.

“I’ve played centre mid the last three games now, I’m enjoying it to be fair, I didn’t play a lot last year which was frustrating. I’m just happy to be playing and scoring to help the team win is a bonus.”

Cammy Harper: ‘We dug in deep’

Harper put his last ditch clearance down to defensive instinct from playing at left-back.

He revealed: “Riggy came out, I saw he wasn’t getting it so I moved into the middle of the goal and it fell in front of me and I smashed it as far as I could.

“The game was all about digging in and trying to get the three points. It wasn’t nice football, it was just battling hard and winning in a different way which was good for us.

“We’ve had three away games and good results in all three of them so we are delighted.
“It sounds like a cliche but literally anyone can beat anyone in this league. Ayr were on top but we dug in deep.

“It was a different type of win maybe compared to our victories at Dundee and Raith which is a good sign as it shows we can win ugly as well which you’re going to need in this championship.”

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds content to grind out win against Ayr United in tough conditions

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Cammy Harper (r) celebrates his goal against Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: A satisfying day's work for Inverness
Scot Gardiner, chief executive of Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner says rising energy costs are putting 'colossal pressure'…
Cammy Harper (r) celebrates his goal against Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds content to grind out win against Ayr United in…
Caley Thistle Women in SWF Championship action. (Image: sportpix)
Caley Thistle Women need to focus on positives ahead of Ayr United trip, says…
Caley Thistle midfielder David Carson is penalised by referee Kevin Clancy against Motherwell
David Carson hopes in-form Caley Thistle can strike while the iron's hot
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds: Championship more competitive than ever
Roddy MacGregor in action for Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle duo are on comeback trail, Billy Dodds reveals
Caley Thistle defender Robbie Deas.
Robbie Deas feels foundations in place for Caley Thistle to go on strong Championship…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Graham Bayne says Caley Thistle can make quick gains on rivals in tightly-contested Championship
Scotland manager Steve Clarke
Duncan Shearer: Final step will be the biggest for Scotland

More from Press and Journal

Peterson control tower operations..
Peterson on track for net-zero at 27 sites by end of 2022
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay craving consistency from Ross County's attacking players
A series of timetable changes have been proposed by Stagecoach. Picture by Chris Sumner.
'We spoke, Stagecoach listened': Community outcry saves bus links to Aberdeenshire villages
Scottish Fire and Rescue. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue. sent in by SFRS media team
Ornamental crystal globe sparks fire warning after starting blaze in Argyll home
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
Request CR00000 A96 between Inverurie and Huntly. Just at the turning for Huntly station. Taken 12/11/20
Massive 130-tonne transformer expected to bring Saturday travel disruption to A96 in Aberdeenshire

Editor's Picks