Gary Warren tips Caley Thistle star Billy Mckay to soar to record heights this season

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
Inverness striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS
Inverness striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS

Former Caley Thistle skipper Gary Warren backs Billy Mckay to become a record-breaker and put the club on course for title glory this season.

Striker Mckay netted the only goal on Friday as ICT beat Partick Thistle 1-0 to move level with the Glasgow Jags and Ayr United on 17 points in the Championship.

Mckay has scored five goals this season and is now 16 goals away from matching the 101 club record amount netted by Dennis Wyness.

Former ICT captain Gary Warren.

Mckay can close in on club record

Warren, who helped the Highlanders achieve Scottish Cup glory and a third-placed Premiership finish in 2015, believes his former team-mate has got what it takes to chase down the record.

He said: “It’s a remarkable achievement for Billy to get so close to the 101 goals scored by a club legend like Dennis, someone who has created history at Caley Thistle.

“For Billy to be closing in on that shows just how successful a career he’s had at the club.

“He’s still going strong and to be just 16 goals away from Dennis’ number is great and matching the record is achievable.

“If he plays the games like I think he can, I’ve no doubt Billy can reach that record this season.

“Billy still keeps himself fit and still pops up with match-winning goals as he did against Partick Thistle.”

Gary Warren, left, in action for Clach against Brora Rangers in the North of Scotland Cup final.  Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Strong defence will earn ICT points

Inverness have three clean sheets from their last four league games and Bristol-born Warren, who plays for Clachnacuddin in the Highland League after returning to the Highlands this year, insists that’s the form required to be in the title chase.

He said: “The majority of leagues are won based on a strong defensive back line.

“If Inverness can achieve that for the majority of the season, then they’ve got a great chance.

“When you add the firepower from the likes of Billy Mckay, who continues to be prolific, they have a chance.

“A good run in the Championship can really push you up the table and helps to build a bit of momentum.

“It can also give you a little bit of daylight from a few teams below you. If you can do that at this stage of the season, you always have games to fall back on.”

Billy Mckay crashes home the winner against Partick Thistle. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Sinking Partick boosts confidence

Warren, who recently kick-started a new role as head of professional academy at Ross County, believes Billy Dodds’ men have the chance with games against Cove Rangers and Hamilton next up to keep the heat on their title rivals.

He added: “It was a great win for Caley Thistle on Friday, against a strong Partick Thistle team which is top of the table.

“It will give them plenty of confidence going into their next few games.

“The Championship is more open this season. There is no stand-out team who you’d say is going to run away and win the league by a big margin.

“It’s up to Inverness to build on their momentum and try to keep building up a series of wins, which would give them a platform to build upon going into the Christmas period, ideally with a points advantage.”

Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Blow opponents away at stadium

Warren, who joined Caley Thistle in 2012 from Newport County, became a fans’ favourite, plying his trade for the club in the top-flight.

And he thinks ICT can add to their winning rate at the Caledonian Stadium by playing to their strengths, with a helping hand from the elements.

He said: “Teams don’t like playing at Inverness, perhaps because it’s quite an open ground and can be quite blustery.

“Conditions are a bit different in the Highlands and they can use that to their advantage.

“Inverness have to make it a hostile venue and play to their strength. If they can string wins together at home, it gives them more of a chance.

“If you drop points away from home, you can afford to do that because you’re so strong at home. When you can do that consistently, you’ll have a chance of getting promoted.”

