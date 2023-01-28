Caley Thistle’s rise bolstered by experienced players returning, says skipper Sean Welsh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s rise bolstered by experienced players returning, says skipper Sean Welsh

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 28, 2023, 6:00 am
Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh is preparing for action at Raith Rovers this weekend. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh is preparing for action at Raith Rovers this weekend. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh reckons returning stars can help fire the Highlanders up the Championship table.

Welsh has played just nine games this season due to injury, while a host of his team-mates, many of whom have been out long-term, are on their way back.

Head coach Billy Dodds hopes to include one or two senior players back on the bench for Saturday’s seventh v sixth contest away to Raith Rovers.

The Fifers are eight games unbeaten in all competitions, while ICT have gone three unbeaten, with their last match being an impressive 0-0 draw against leaders Queen’s Park two weeks ago. 

Inverness host Owen Coyle Spiders on Tuesday in a rearranged fourth-round Scottish Cup tie after it was wiped out by the frozen weather in the Highland capital last Saturday.

ICT are three points outside the top four, but their opponents Rovers sit just one point and one place below them.

ICT squad depth is growing stronger

Welsh, who has been back in the fold since just before Christmas, cannot wait to get on the park and try to reel in Morton and Partick, while opening a gap over Ian Murray’s in-form side.

He said: “We’re still confident of challenging (for promotion). We’ve got a good group here. It’s a good squad and we have players coming back from injury now.

“The group is getting more competitive, which is good for the gaffer and good for the team on a Saturday.

“We just need to put a run together to take us up the table.

“Having experienced players back can only help. Some of us are back, while others are joining in at training and are not far off.

“The squad is getting stronger again. That’s good for us.

“At the start of the season, we were a bit bare in spells, so it’s good everyone is on the way back.

“We just need to get everyone up to speed and get a bit of momentum in the group and that can only help us for the rest of the season.”

ICT captain Sean Welsh keeps tabs on Queen’s Park’s Jack Thomson. Image: SNS Group

Strong run can fire ICT up division

Welsh insists Inverness eyes are fixed firmly on reaching the play-off positions and they are determined to extend their unbeaten run to four matches before switching to Scottish Cup action against Queen’s Park on Tuesday.

He said: “We’re three games unbeaten now, with a couple of really good league wins (against Cove and Arbroath) within that run.

“We want to focus on the next game and keep the run going. In this league, if you can put a run together, it can take you places, so that’s what we’re trying to do.

“Hopefully we can get another positive result on Saturday to carry that momentum on further.

“Every game in the Championship is big. We’re not that far away from other teams, but we’re also not within those play-off places, so we need to keep our focus on trying to get positive results every week.”

Rovers pass and move the ball well

Raith have not beaten Inverness in the league since October 2000 and Welsh knows only a top performance will ensure that remains Rovers’ last triumph against them on league business.

He added: “Stark’s Park is a difficult place to go. Raith Rovers are a good side on their day and they move the ball around well. We’ve got to be ready for it.

“Yes, we’ve a decent record against them, but it doesn’t mean anything if we don’t turn up. Hopefully, we can get three points.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Billy Mckay wheels away after levelling for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers 2-2 Caley Thistle: The Verdict - Ratings, star man and talking points…
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds insists Caley Thistle are proving their worth in chase for promotion
Aberdeen's players reflect on their defeat at Darvel. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds: I know Aberdeen players won't be allowed to forget their part in…
Caley Manager Alex Main celebrates with the players after completing an undefeated league season
When Caley players became the 'invincibles': Unbeaten Inverness side planning reunion 40 years on
Graham Bayne in action for ICT against Celtic in 2005. Image: SNS
Seven rivals in Championship play-off chase, says former Caley Thistle striker Graham Bayne
Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson. Image: SNS Group
Barry Wilson says Darvel beating Aberdeen might surpass Celtic v Inverness upset - but…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen, Caley Thistle, Cove and Elgin discover potential Scottish Cup opponents
Midfielder Ben Woods made his Caley Thistle debut against Queen's Park last weekend. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
From Manchester United to Burnley, Ben Woods is thrilled to be a Caley Thistle…
George Oakley in action for Caley Thistle against Queen's Park. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle confirm departure of striker George Oakley 'by mutual consent'
Caledonian Stadium, home of Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Queen's Park among several matches to be called…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
Westbank Care Home in Oldmledrum has been slammed by a recent report. Image: Google Maps.
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
Assynt residents have shared fears about animal welfare breaches following an incident with a mis-shot deer near Quinag. Image: Freck Fraser/ Scottish Gamekeeper's Association.
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
Jordan Jack, co-founder of the Campaign for North East Rail, says taking the roof off the Schoolhill train tunnel (pictured to the right) could help the case for reconnecting Peterhead and Fraserburgh to the railway network. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
An entire school year group at Banff Academy will be taught from home following a detected case of Covid-19.
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

The 2020 Doosan DX140-LC-5 tracked excavator topped the sale.
Thainstone collective sale tops at £41,500
Police 'increasingly concerned' for 28 year old Ann-Marie Gordon who went missing on Monday
Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing 28-year-old woman last seen in Aberdeen on Monday
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay reveals the motivational pitch he used in his efforts to get Ross…
Thurso naked man
Man, 24, charged with police assault following late-night 'naked rampage' in Thurso
Aberdeen Chairman Dave Cormack at Easter Road during the 6-0 loss to Hibs. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
'Embarrassed, humiliated and shell-shocked' - Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack feels he's let supporters down…
Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting a debut goal for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County 3-0 Kilmarnock – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Jim Goodwin quickly leaves Easter Road after losing his job as Aberdeen boss in the wake on Saturday's 6-0 loss to Hibs. Image: SNS
Time for Dave Cormack to look beyond Britain? We look at who might be…
Jim Goodwin applauds the Aberdeen fans at Easter Road ahead of the game at Hibs - as they unveil a "Goodwin Out" banner. Image: SNS
'It's about time but the players have to take a lot of the blame'…
CR0028560 Banks o' Dee's new management team of (co-managers) Jamie Watt, Roy McBain, Josh Winton (coach) and head of youth development Aggie Gray. Picture of (L-R) Aggie Gray, Josh Winton, Roy McBain, Jamie Watt. Picture by Kenny Elrick 31/05/2021
Banks o' Dee appoint Josh Winton and Paul Lawson as co-managers
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looking dejected during the clash with Hibs at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin SACKED after 6-0 hammering at Hibs proves final straw for Dave Cormack…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented