Caley Thistle’s rise bolstered by experienced players returning, says skipper Sean Welsh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh reckons returning stars can help fire the Highlanders up the Championship table.

Welsh has played just nine games this season due to injury, while a host of his team-mates, many of whom have been out long-term, are on their way back.

Head coach Billy Dodds hopes to include one or two senior players back on the bench for Saturday’s seventh v sixth contest away to Raith Rovers.

The Fifers are eight games unbeaten in all competitions, while ICT have gone three unbeaten, with their last match being an impressive 0-0 draw against leaders Queen’s Park two weeks ago.

Inverness host Owen Coyle Spiders on Tuesday in a rearranged fourth-round Scottish Cup tie after it was wiped out by the frozen weather in the Highland capital last Saturday.

ICT are three points outside the top four, but their opponents Rovers sit just one point and one place below them.

🔜 We're in away action this Saturday as we face Raith Rovers in Kirkcaldy Match Ticket & Supporters' Bus Info 👉 https://t.co/nboWAWIDOu pic.twitter.com/Kvw0a9dOTC — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 25, 2023

ICT squad depth is growing stronger

Welsh, who has been back in the fold since just before Christmas, cannot wait to get on the park and try to reel in Morton and Partick, while opening a gap over Ian Murray’s in-form side.

He said: “We’re still confident of challenging (for promotion). We’ve got a good group here. It’s a good squad and we have players coming back from injury now.

“The group is getting more competitive, which is good for the gaffer and good for the team on a Saturday.

“We just need to put a run together to take us up the table.

“Having experienced players back can only help. Some of us are back, while others are joining in at training and are not far off.

“The squad is getting stronger again. That’s good for us.

“At the start of the season, we were a bit bare in spells, so it’s good everyone is on the way back.

“We just need to get everyone up to speed and get a bit of momentum in the group and that can only help us for the rest of the season.”

Strong run can fire ICT up division

Welsh insists Inverness eyes are fixed firmly on reaching the play-off positions and they are determined to extend their unbeaten run to four matches before switching to Scottish Cup action against Queen’s Park on Tuesday.

He said: “We’re three games unbeaten now, with a couple of really good league wins (against Cove and Arbroath) within that run.

“We want to focus on the next game and keep the run going. In this league, if you can put a run together, it can take you places, so that’s what we’re trying to do.

“Hopefully we can get another positive result on Saturday to carry that momentum on further.

“Every game in the Championship is big. We’re not that far away from other teams, but we’re also not within those play-off places, so we need to keep our focus on trying to get positive results every week.”

Rovers pass and move the ball well

Raith have not beaten Inverness in the league since October 2000 and Welsh knows only a top performance will ensure that remains Rovers’ last triumph against them on league business.

He added: “Stark’s Park is a difficult place to go. Raith Rovers are a good side on their day and they move the ball around well. We’ve got to be ready for it.

“Yes, we’ve a decent record against them, but it doesn’t mean anything if we don’t turn up. Hopefully, we can get three points.”