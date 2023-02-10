It was cheers not tears for Billy Mckay as Caley Thistle won Scottish Cup after he joined Wigan Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
It was cheers not tears for Billy Mckay as Caley Thistle won Scottish Cup after he joined Wigan Athletic

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
February 10, 2023, 6:00 am
Inverness striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS Group
Inverness striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS Group

Billy Mckay missed Caley Thistle’s 2015 Scottish Cup triumph by a matter of months – but insists he roared his pals on to Hampden glory without an ounce of envy eight years ago.

Currently in his third Inverness spell, the striker – who was this week named the Championship’s player of the month for January – sealed a move away from the Highlands in January 2015 to sign from English Championship club Wigan Athletic.

Before he joined the Latics, he played in Scottish Cup fourth-round clashes against St Mirren – with Caley Thistle progressing via a 4-0 replay win.

In May 2015, ICT lifted the Scottish Cup as John Hughes’ team became heroes, seeing off Falkirk in the final to follow up their stunning semi-final win against Celtic.

Inverness CT’s Ross Draper, Carl Tremarco, David Raven and Gary Warren celebrate with the Scottish Cup in 2015. Image: SNS

Looking back at his move from Caley Thistle to Wigan just months before their most famous victory, 34-year-old Mckay has no regrets – stressing, had he remained, the cup run might never have played out the way it did.

He said: “I managed to play a couple of the games in the earlier rounds against St Mirren, which went to a replay.

“I played a little part in it, but obviously left in the middle of that season.

“You can’t look back, because you look at the players who obviously scored goals in the semi-finals and things like that. Obviously the team would have been different if I was still there.

“I probably would have been playing, and it is not a given it would have gone the way in those games.

“I was just delighted for the lads at the time, and I watched the semi and the final.

“I didn’t get a medal. I don’t think they had enough – I’m not sure even the whole squad got one.”

Mckay a big fan of cup football

On Saturday, Inverness head to Livingston in round five of this season’s national trophy, having been given a reprieve after Queen’s Park fielded an ineligible player en route to a 2-0 fourth round victory over the Highlanders.

Mckay has bagged 12 goals in all competitions this season, including six in his last six games.

Caley Thistle forward Billy Mckay getting his Championship player of the month for January. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The striker, who also scored in a League Cup penalty shoot-out win for Northampton against Premier League giants Liverpool at Anfield in 2010, admits cup-ties hold extra significance for players. saying: “The cups are brilliant. I’ve had some great times in the cup with the club in the past.

“I’ve had some great times in England in the cups as well. I think they are special.

“When you go on a run, it can really help the mood of the place and help create a feelgood factor.

“Obviously, the Scottish Cup has a massive history at this club as well, winning it not too long ago.

“We’re delighted we are still in the competition and now we’ve got to make the most of the chance.”

Striker sets sights on cup upset

Caley Thistle beat Livingston 2-1 in West Lothian last July in the group stages of the League Cup.

This weekend, they face a rampant Lions side now fourth in the Premiership.

However, having been a whisker away from promotion via the play-off final last season, Mckay insists Inverness should be confident they can cause an upset against Livi.

He added: “Whenever we’ve played Premiership teams, it has given us a good guide as to where we are.

“We played them in the League Cup at the start of the season and managed to beat them.

 

“It is hard to judge as, in the (League Cup) group games, teams play different players and it is early in the season.

“Livingston are going great now, so it will be a good test as to where we are.

“We obviously came close last year in the promotion play-offs against St Johnstone and were level for a game-and-a-half until the last 45 minutes (when they conceded four goals in a 6-3 aggregate loss).

“We’ve got to make sure we’re at it, because I believe when we’re at our best we can trouble anyone.”

