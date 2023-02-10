Highland take positives from Scottish Cup clash against Premiership victors Musselburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland take positives from Scottish Cup clash against Premiership victors Musselburgh

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
February 10, 2023, 6:00 am
Highland's Kevin Brown goes on the attack against Gala.
Highland's Kevin Brown goes on the attack against Gala.

Kevin Brown reckons Highland’s Scottish Cup defeat at top-flight Musselburgh provided a valuable lesson as the club target future promotion.

Despite holding a two-point interval lead, their Premiership hosts roared back for a 40-21 victory in the weekend’s fourth-round tie to line up a shot at Selkirk.

While promotion out of National 1 is no longer a target this season, Highland are working towards being in a position to make the step up in future years.

Hooker Brown says the visitors were competitive and showed enough talent, but the size and power of their opponents made a difference.

He said: “You can see the difference between the sides if we want to go up to that level.

“They are big lads, big heavy carriers and they put on a lot of pressure to give them good forward balls.

“I’d say skill-wise, we’re absolutely there. We were able to ship the ball out to wide channels, which was effective for us.

“Our line-out wasn’t effective on Saturday.

“Scrummage-wise, we were fine and we matched them, but as a team there are areas we need to improve on if we are to reach that level, but we’re not too far away.”

Two tries was strong Highland reply

Brown felt the balance of the contest tipped in Musselburgh’s favour when Highland were a man down in the second half.

He said: “We got off to a slow start. Right from the kick-off, we put ourselves under a lot of pressure. They scored very early and then again about five minutes later.

“We got ourselves back in the game and took the lead with two tries from Magnus (Henry).

“At half-time, we had a narrow (14-12) lead, so we we were in a good position. We had the wind against us going into the second half, but we just didn’t get going.

“Scott (Fraser) got an unlucky yellow card early on for being offside when they were in a scoring position, so we were a man down and, in the end, it became too big a task for us.”

Away games offer fresh challenges

Last weekend’s opponents Musselburgh are second-bottom of the Premiership with a game to, but successive wins against GHA and Jed Forest – before beating Highland in the cup – has given them a fighting chance of survival.

Brown, who watched Scotland’s brilliant 29-23 Twickenham Six Nations triumph against England on his phone as a passenger in a car on the way back north on Saturday, explained it was always going to be a testing afternoon for his side.

He added: “Musselburgh are near the bottom of the Premiership and they could potentially come into our league next season.

“However, they have hit a bit of form in recent weeks and they’ve still got a chance of staying up.

“There are no bad teams in the Premiership, so you know it’s always going to be a tough test.

“Playing away from home is always that bit harder. We are used to our 4G pitch, which is nice and firm and we can play some good, fast rugby.

“But that’s the Scottish Cup done for us for another year – it was still a great experience and it was good to get it back on the go again.”

Highland aiming for victory at Gala

Next weekend, Highland’s pursuit of fourth spot in National 1 continues when they travel to the team already in that position: Gala.

They are just one point and one place above the Inverness side and Brown insists a win is not beyond them if they hit top gear.

He said: “We come back with an away game against Gala, who are just above us in the table.

“Promotion is almost certainly gone for us, so we want to try and finish as high as we can now.

“Going away to Borders teams is always hard, but if we have our strongest squad out, then it is doable.”

Staying up still in Highland minds ahead of league restructure

For season 2023/24, there will be a new national league introduced, meaning from National 1, only the champions go up, while three are relegated.

Brown says Highland cannot take their eyes off the ball, and with younger players coming through, they can look ahead with optimism.

He added: “We’re not safe, but we’re comfortable. If we lost every game, we’d be in a relegation battle, so the focus is to get as high as we can.

“We have got quite a few younger guys coming into the team with an eye on next season, while there will be a few guys looking at retiring next season, so there will be changes over the summer.

“But it is good for the club, for example, to have young lads like Ollie (Smith) playing on Saturday.

“He came up from the 18s and has played the majority of games for the twos, but he played for the ones.

“Hopefully these guys will get more game-time with the ones next season.”

Orkney face Greenock in next fixture

Orkney also have a weekend off, with the Six Nations, where Scotland meet Wales, taking centre stage.

Derek Robb’s side, who stepped back to National 3 this season, are going along nicely in sixth position and they travel to second-bottom Greenock Wanderers next Saturday.

