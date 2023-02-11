Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds ponders potential Scottish Cup opponents after stunning 3-0 win at Livingston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds is daring to dream after his Championship team stunned Premiership hosts Livingston 3-0 to reach the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Two second-half goals from Billy Mckay and one from Sean Welsh took Inverness into Monday’s draw as the Premiership side were sunk by Dodds’ team for the second time this term.

Inverness defeated the Lions in the group stages of the League Cup last July, but Saturday’s victory was one with a much bigger prize.

Caley Thistle were only involved in the last 16 due to Queen’s Park being expelled for fielding an ineligible player in their 2-0 win at Inverness.

They 2015 cup winners made it count in some style.

Old Firm or Darvel? ICT in cup draw

With Ayr United and Raith Rovers from the Championship, and League One Falkirk, or West of Scotland Premier League Darvel potential last eight opponents, who does Dodds want in the draw?

He said: “There are a couple of clubs we could maybe progress against, or get knocked out. Or do we take the finance? As we are a club who need money.

“An away day in front of 60,000 would be fine. I am counting already…and so is my chairman.

“We are a club who run on a tight budget. It’s hard at times, but we do it well. But we could do with a big payday, it would be beneficial.

“However, I also want to see where we can go – as miracles can happen.

“I am not saying we are going to win the Scottish Cup, but have seen what can happen in football, so you dream don’t you?

“You have the dream – but I want the money first!”

Best all-round display under Dodds

The Inverness head coach was thrilled his players cashed in on their cup re-entry with a massive performance and display.

He said: “I felt a lot of people would think: ‘oh well, you stand aside now you’re lucky to be there’. No chance!

“You get so much bad luck in this game, so any good luck you take, you capitalise on it, and I said that to my players before the game.

“I thought we did – it’s the players’ best performance since I’ve been here.

“We’ve had some big results… I go back to Arbroath (in last year’s promotion play-off semi-final tie), beating Livingston here earlier in the season, but for an all-round performance, from start to finish, we did that and showed the ruthless side.

“I’m delighted we’re through and we’ll see what we get.”

Livi boss says ICT deserve full praise

Meanwhile, Livingston manager David Martindale was gutted by his team’s performance, but gave great credit to the victors.

He said: “It was bitterly disappointing, but I’m not going to say how bad Livingston were. Inverness deserve huge credit. Billy Dodds and his players were fantastic.

“We gave very cheap goals away, but they were fantastic finishes from their point of view. Our defending left a lot to be desired.

“We started the second half fairly well and created a couple of half chances then it was poor defending from us, where we switched off.

“We were not doing the defensive side of the game well enough as we were too focused on trying to get the goal, and we left ourselves a wee bit wide open. But it was a great finish from Billy Mckay and we’re chasing the game at that point.

“They got a lift and pressed the game and there was a wee bit more intensity to their game.

“We go a wee bit more direct than we should and a bit more safe in our play at times and they scored their second goal – a midfield runner and we didn’t deal with it. We allowed the cross into the box and it was a good finish from Sean Welsh.

“The third goal from Billy Mckay again was another cracking finish. He had two great finishes.

“I’ve been the underdog before and won games and it’s been all about how bad the opposition was. Today, we were not at the races.”

The draws for the last eight of the men’s and women’s Scottish Cup competitions will take place in a double draw on Monday at 5.30pm, live from Hampden Park.

These will be broadcast across the Scottish Cup social channels, with the men’s draw following directly after the women’s draw.