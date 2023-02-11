Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds ponders potential Scottish Cup opponents after stunning 3-0 win at Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds ponders potential Scottish Cup opponents after stunning 3-0 win at Livingston

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
February 11, 2023, 6:08 pm Updated: February 12, 2023, 12:10 pm
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds is daring to dream after his Championship team stunned Premiership hosts Livingston 3-0 to reach the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Two second-half goals from Billy Mckay and one from Sean Welsh took Inverness into Monday’s draw as the Premiership side were sunk by Dodds’ team for the second time this term.

Inverness defeated the Lions in the group stages of the League Cup last July, but Saturday’s victory was one with a much bigger prize.

Caley Thistle were only involved in the last 16 due to Queen’s Park being expelled for fielding an ineligible player in their 2-0 win at Inverness.

They 2015 cup winners made it count in some style.

Old Firm or Darvel? ICT in cup draw

With Ayr United and Raith Rovers from the Championship, and League One Falkirk, or West of Scotland Premier League Darvel potential last eight opponents, who does Dodds want in the draw?

He said: “There are a couple of clubs we could maybe progress against, or get knocked out. Or do we take the finance? As we are a club who need money.

“An away day in front of 60,000 would be fine. I am counting already…and so is my chairman.

“We are a club who run on a tight budget. It’s hard at times, but we do it well. But we could do with a big payday, it would be beneficial.

“However, I also want to see where we can go – as miracles can happen.

“I am not saying we are going to win the Scottish Cup, but have seen what can happen in football, so you dream don’t you?

“You have the dream – but I want the money first!”

Sean Welsh (centre) celebrates after making it 2-0.

Best all-round display under Dodds

The Inverness head coach was thrilled his players cashed in on their cup re-entry with a massive performance and display.

He said: “I felt a lot of people would think: ‘oh well, you stand aside now you’re lucky to be there’. No chance!

“You get so much bad luck in this game, so any good luck you take, you capitalise on it, and I said that to my players before the game.

“I thought we did – it’s the players’ best performance since I’ve been here.

“We’ve had some big results… I go back to Arbroath (in last year’s promotion play-off semi-final tie), beating Livingston here earlier in the season, but for an all-round performance, from start to finish, we did that and showed the ruthless side.

“I’m delighted we’re through and we’ll see what we get.”

Livi boss says ICT deserve full praise

Meanwhile, Livingston manager David Martindale was gutted by his team’s performance, but gave great credit to the victors.

Livingston manager David Martindale.

He said: “It was bitterly disappointing, but I’m not going to say how bad Livingston were. Inverness deserve huge credit. Billy Dodds and his players were fantastic.

“We gave very cheap goals away, but they were fantastic finishes from their point of view. Our defending left a lot to be desired.

“We started the second half fairly well and created a couple of half chances then it was poor defending from us, where we switched off.

“We were not doing the defensive side of the game well enough as we were too focused on trying to get the goal, and we left ourselves a wee bit wide open. But it was a great finish from Billy Mckay and we’re chasing the game at that point.

“They got a lift and pressed the game and there was a wee bit more intensity to their game.

Delighted Inverness manager Billy Dodds.

“We go a wee bit more direct than we should and a bit more safe in our play at times and they scored their second goal – a midfield runner and we didn’t deal with it. We allowed the cross into the box and it was a good finish from Sean Welsh.

“The third goal from Billy Mckay again was another cracking finish. He had two great finishes.

“I’ve been the underdog before and won games and it’s been all about how bad the opposition was. Today, we were not at the races.”

The draws for the last eight of the men’s and women’s Scottish Cup competitions will take place in a double draw on Monday at 5.30pm, live from Hampden Park.

These will be broadcast across the Scottish Cup social channels, with the men’s draw following directly after the women’s draw.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Donald Cameron/SportPix.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason calls for consistency after seeing improvements
Billy Mckay celebrates after firing ICT in front at Livingston. Images: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Livingston 0-3 Caley Thistle - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Inverness midfielder Scott Allardice in action against Morton last weekend. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Scott Allardice: Caley Thistle's 2015 Scottish Cup success is inspiration for current side, rather…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds urges no mistakes in Scottish Cup clash at Livingston
Inverness striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS Group
It was cheers not tears for Billy Mckay as Caley Thistle won Scottish Cup…
Award-winners at Caley Thistle, manager Billy Dodds with striker Billy Mckay. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Boss Billy Dodds hails scoring impact of in-form Caley Thistle frontman Billy Mckay
Ethan Cairns celebrates netting against Morton. Image: SNS
Seasoned pros will keep Caley Thistle starlets like Ethan Cairns on track, insists Scottish…
Award-winners at Caley Thistle, manager Billy Dodds with striker Billy Mckay. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle score Championship award double, as player of the month Billy Mckay points…
Caley Thiste head coach Billy Dodds scooped the Championship's manager of the month award for January. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Rousing start to year leads to top manager prize for Caley Thistle's Billy Dodds
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle determined to make most of second chance in Scottish Cup at top-table…

Most Read

1
The nurse was working at Cathay Care Home in Forres when she allegedly forced residents to take medication against their will.
Moray nurse struck off for ‘forcibly administering’ medicine to care home residents
2
Mr Cobban and his wife Frances. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Retirement complex resident claims new tenants’ committee is ‘trying to take over’
3
3
See inside the new The Atrium restaurant, Chapel Street, Aberdeen in the former home of Howies. From left: Darren, Brian and Ryan Clark. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Former Howies restaurant in Aberdeen to reopen under new ownership as The Atrium this…
4
CR0041115 Garrett Stell. Skene Square, Aberdeen. Depute Head Teacher Miss Belinda Findlay is saying goodbye to pupils at Skene Square Primary School after 34 years. She is pictured with pupils, from left, Joe Murray, Iona Birse- Macqueen, Noor Bashan, Adam Foster and Magnus Hilton. Friday 10th February 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Beloved Aberdeen educator says farewell after three decades of service
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McGrail hid ?900 worth of diamorphine in his bottom Picture shows; Raigmore Hospital / James McGrail. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Man hid £900 worth of drugs in his bottom
6
CR0039786 Naomi Brown has opened up a life coaching business, NLB coaching solutions. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 06/12/2022
Aberdeen ‘council estate lassie’ proves old teacher wrong – by opening up her own…
7
Customers at the Albyn in Aberdeen will now be able to order a drink with brunch
Boozy brunches given go-ahead at Albyn in Aberdeen as council hears of huge customer…
8
John Allan was the top scorer on Shetland last year. Image: Brian Gray Photography
John Allan: The amateur player signed from Shetland determined to seize his chance at…
9
Marshalls Farm Shop on the A96 near Kintore is serving customers through a new drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
10
To go with story by David McPhee. Man who took five year old child to Malaysia for 10 years jailed for causing 'unquantifiable' harm Picture shows; Scott Forbes abducted a child and took him to Asia for ten years. . Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. Date; 10/02/2023
Man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years is jailed

More from Press and Journal

CR0037610 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who spoke at the ScotWind summit at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 22-08-2022`
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform 'discontent' rises - but voters…
Shona Marshall first got former show dog Betty to keep active. Image: Michael Traill
Hillclimbing dog Betty and owner Shona conquer every Munro in just one year fuelled…
Dr William Allwood of the James Hutton Institute.
Institute puts focus on future after investing £1.75m in new lab kit
Stephen Alcott will be based from the Cuminestown depot.
New appointments to ProCam
Neah Evans was crowned world champion in the points race in October. Image: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (13469106ef)
Cycling: Cuminestown's points race world champion Neah Evans has to settle for seventh at…
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison and her rink after retaining their Scottish women's curling title for 2023. Image: Scottish Curling
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison determined to seize expected Women's World Curling Championship chance after her…
Elgin's Darryl McHardy (L) and Ayr scorer Fraser Bryden after their Scottish Cup tie. Image: SNS
Gavin Price says 'harsh' extra-time penalty 'knocked stuffing' out of Elgin City after coming…
The Royal Northern Spring Show will take place on Wednesday March 1 at Thainstone Centre. Image: Chris Sumner
Local firm to sponsor RNAS show
President Zelensky addressed MPs at Westminster Hall.
What we learned this week...Zelensky in the UK, Rishi's reshuffle and mystery continues over…
Hampden Park will host the Women's Scottish Cup semi-finals and final for the first time this season. Image: AP Photo.
Rachel Corsie: The Women's Scottish Cup returns this weekend - and it's finally getting…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented