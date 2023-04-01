Morton 1-2 Caley Thistle – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as ICT stay in play-off hunt

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle remain alive in the fight to sneak into the promotion play-offs after scoring a crucial 2-1 victory at Championship rivals Morton.

Midfielder Scott Allardice guided home his third goal of the season before a much-disputed spot-kick from Grant Gillespie levelled the contest.

Full-back David Carson popped up with the clincher late on for a result which keeps ICT within six points of fourth-placed Partick Thistle with a game in hand and to within one point of Morton.

Inverness, who contest the Scottish Cup semi-finals against League 1 Falkirk on April 29, arrived at Cappielow boosted by their 1-0 win against in-form Partick Thistle last week. That made it five successive matches without a loss in league and cup competitions.

Morton have generally been in strong form this term, which is why they are promotion contenders, but they were winless in their last four games and were also seeking three precious points.

The visitors were dealt an early blow when on-loan St Mirren midfielder Jay Henderson suffered an ankle injury as he fell when chasing the ball. He lasted a few more minutes before conceding defeat. On came Austin Samuels in his place.

There was a scare for ICT on 14 minutes when a low cross from Robbie Muirhead caused panic in the box before being swiped clear by Cammy Harper.

The first chance of note for Inverness followed when Nathan Shaw, the match-winner against Thistle, flashed a low drive beyond the right post after a patient build-up from the back.

Muirhead tried his luck from fully 40 yards when he spotted keeper Mark Ridgers a little too far from his goal-line, but his cheeky chip had too much height.

Ten minutes into the second half, the Caley Jags took the lead. A cross into the box from Shaw was not cleared far, Allardice collected and unleashed an unstoppable low shot past Brian Schwake into the net.

Moments later, there were loud appeals for a spot-kick for Inverness when Aaron Doran seemed to be taken down by the Ton goalkeeper, but referee David Dickinson waved play on before booking ICT boss Billy Dodds for dissent. Dodds later claimed all he did was ask why the penalty was not awarded.

With 20 minutes left, Morton drew level after a spot-kick decision went against Ridgers, who was deemed to have taken down Robbie Muirhead in the penalty area.

Gillespie, who won Morton’s match from a penalty in Inverness in August, steered the ball past Ridgers with power and precision.

Morton almost sealed the win in style with five minutes left when Muirhead’s long-ranger beat Ridgers but came back off the underside of the bar and rolled to safety.

However, Carson was the ICT hero as sub Steven Boyd lined him up, all stemming from a long pass from Shaw, and the full-back slotted his shot into the corner of the net.

Tensions boiled over on the sidelines when Ross Hughes, ICT’s head of physical performance, was red-carded after words were exchanged with folk in the stand, including Morton manager Dougie Imrie, who was suspended from the sidelines.

Dodds also shouted up to Imrie as the arguments continued. Afterwards, both camps played it down when giving their post-match views.

The one thing that mattered, however, for Inverness was they left with the win they needed to stay in the promotion hunt.

A home game against Raith Rovers is next for ICT on Saturday, with Morton travelling to Ayr United on the same afternoon.

Talking points

Will we remember Carson’s goal as a turning point?

This was a must-win match for Inverness and it was hard-fought on and off the park with tensions evident all round. There was plenty riding on this.

Caley Thistle came from being outsiders last season to be just 45 minutes away from reaching the Premiership. They have given themselves a chance once more.

Nathan Shaw puts on hard yards all over the pitch

Winger Nathan Shaw is an ever-increasing asset to Inverness. Not only has he got six goals this season, but he keeps opponents constantly on their toes.

For a first term in Scottish football, the 22-year-old, who signed from AFC Fylde, seems to be enjoying being part of the set-up and is as happy to assist as to score.

Ex-Inverness striker George Oakley faces old side

Forward George Oakley scored four goals for Caley Thistle this season after returning to Highland club last summer.

However, a lack of starting opportunities under Billy Dodds saw him leave in January and he swiftly signed for Morton where he’s added another six goals to that tally, helping fuel their promotion push. He was certainly a menace, but was largely kept quiet by the ICT back-line.

Talking tactics

Dodds made just one switch from the Thistle match as Aaron Doran came in for Lewis Hyde, who dropped to the bench.

Referee watch

David Dickinson frustrated both benches at times, but yellow and red cards given to Dodds then Hughes were the main talking points as the dust settled at Cappielow.

Player ratings

MORTON (4-2-3-1): Schwake 6, O’Connor 6, Baird 6, Waters 6, Blues 5 (Miller 46), Muirhead 7, Robbie Crawford 6, Gillespie 6 (McGrattan 78), Oakley 6, Grimshaw 7, Ali Crawford 7 (Quitongo 58).

Subs not used: Green (GK), Pignatiello, Roy, Ambrose, Garrity, King.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-1-1): Ridgers 6, Harper 6, Welsh 6, Deas 7, Carson 6, Billy Mckay 6 (Daniel MacKay 78), Doran 6 (Boyd 74), Allardice 7, Henderson 2 (Samuels 11), Shaw 7, Delaney 6.

Subs not used: Cammy MacKay (GK), Hyde, Samuels, Woods.

Star man

Scott Allardice: The midfielder came up with his goal and a terrific energetic display, just edging out equally impressive team-mate Shaw.