Inverness MSP urges SFA to look again at Scottish Cup kick off time

Inverness Caley Thistle season ticket holder and MSP Emma Roddick has written to the Scottish Football Association’s (SFA) to plead for a change to the time of the Scottish Cup final.

She has written to SFA chief executive, Ian Maxwell, urging him to reconsider the decision to move the Scottish Cup Final between Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Celtic to 5.30pm.

Ms Roddick says such a late kick-off causes cost and safety issues for fans who have no public transport options or may be driving into the small hours of the morning.

She said: “I think we were all expecting a lunchtime kick-off, which would have been bad enough, but at least it would have been possible to travel to Glasgow and back.

“As a season ticket holder, I cannot stress enough how disappointing a late game is for so many fans of Inverness Caledonian Thistle, who face a very difficult decision in having to pay out hundreds of pounds in hotel costs or miss out on seeing their team playing on this momentous occasion.

“Anyone driving will have to contend with getting home in the wee hours of the morning.

“This is a safety risk as well as an inconvenience.”

The Highlanders reached their first national final in eight years when they overcame Falkirk 3-0 in the last-four, but excitement over their return to Hampden for the final next month has been tempered by the kick-off time decision.

She added: “It is unacceptable to most fans that the game, traditionally kicking off at 3pm, has been moved for the sake of not clashing with another country’s fixture.

“I am aware that both clubs have stated their opposition to this timing and urge the SFA in the strongest possible terms to think of the fans and reconsider.”

It is understood the governing body have switched the kick-off time at the behest of their broadcast partners, namely the BBC and Viaplay Sports, and due to concerns over a clash with the English FA Cup final – which unlike the Scottish Cup final will retain its traditional Saturday 3pm slot.