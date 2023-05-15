Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds named Championship manager of the month for April

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds has been named the Glen’s Vodka Championship manager of the month for April.

Inverness were undefeated in their six league matches last month, winning the first five before ending April with a 1-1 draw against eventual league champions Dundee.

Caley Jags also reached the Scottish Cup final during the month, courtesy of a 3-0 win over Falkirk at Hampden Park.

The run of form put Caley Thistle firmly in contention for a play-off place, however, a 2-1 home defeat to Ayr United on May 5 meant they ended the campaign in sixth place.

Although the league season ended in disappointing fashion for Dodds, he was pleased to receive to accolade for the second time this season – having previously scooped the award in January.

Dodds will now focus his efforts on preparing his players for their cup final against Celtic at the national stadium next month.

He said: “Like every manager, I’d like to thank my players and staff for helping me receive this award. The award is down to their hard work.

“It feels like we fell at the final hurdle, but our great results in April allowed us to have the chance to reach the play-offs.

“We now look forward to the Scottish Cup final as we prepare for the challenge of facing Celtic on Saturday 3rd June.”