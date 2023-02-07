Rousing start to year leads to top manager prize for Caley Thistle’s Billy Dodds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Dodds praised a team effort as the Caley Thistle head coach collected the Championship manager of the month award for January.

The Inverness boss was delighted for his club to be recognised for their strong start to 2023.

It all kicked off with a stunning 6-1 home rout of Cove Rangers and a sparkling 4-1 victory at Arbroath.

An entertaining 0-0 draw against current league leaders Queen’s Park and a 2-2 draw at Raith Rovers has kept them in the hunt for a play-off position.

Dodds was keen to thank the players and staff for helping to turn their fortunes around after a two-month winless spell for his injury-hit squad.

He said: “I know every manager says it, but I wouldn’t be receiving this award if it wasn’t for the help and support of my players and backroom staff, so I’d like to express my gratitude towards them.

“It’s a team effort in getting this award and I’d like to thank all players and backroom staff for their support and hard work.

“January was a good month for us with two great wins against Cove Rangers and Arbroath.

“We also had two hard-fought points against the league leaders Queen’s Park and, having to come from behind twice, against Raith Rovers away from home.”

Caley Thistle are gearing up for Scottish Cup action this Saturday when they travel to Premiership hosts Livingston for their fifth-round tie.

Their 2-0 defeat against Queen’s Park last week was cancelled due to the Spiders being expelled from the competition by the Scottish FA for fielding an ineligible player.

ICT’s league campaign resumes on February 18 when they host Hamilton Accies.

👏 Congratulations to ICTFC Head Coach Billy Dodds as he has been named the @GlensVodkaLLG Scottish Championship Manager of the Month for January 2023 📷 @TMPfoto 👉 https://t.co/XX22s1sXnk pic.twitter.com/vJwsmTaxDX — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) February 7, 2023