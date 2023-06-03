Mark Ridgers recently found Hearts 2012 Scottish Cup winner’s medal – but Caley Thistle victory would mean ‘hell of a lot more’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Ridgers recently found Hearts 2012 Scottish Cup winner’s medal – but Caley Thistle victory would mean ‘hell of a lot more’

The goalie was on the bench when the Jambos beat Hibs, but is set to be between the posts on Saturday as Championship underdogs Inverness take on treble-chasing Celtic for the famous old trophy.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness number one Mark Ridgers is targeting a winning role in the Scottish Cup final against Celtic. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Inverness number one Mark Ridgers is targeting a winning role in the Scottish Cup final against Celtic. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

Mark Ridgers recently found his Scottish Cup medal won as a Hearts substitute – now he’s determined to claim another with Caley Thistle by defeating Celtic at Hampden on Saturday.

The goalkeeper was on the bench as Hearts blew Edinburgh rivals Hibs away 5-1 in the 2012 final.

Having been on loan at East Fife earlier that season, he collected his winner’s medal and is proud to have been part of a Jambos squad who lifted the famous old trophy.

However, Ridgers – now 32 and Inverness no.1 – feels he really will have earned his prize this time around if the Championship underdogs get the better of Ange Postecoglou’s aces, who will set a new world record of eight domestic trebles if they win this weekend.

On chasing a second Scottish Cup winner’s medal to go with the one he claimed with Hearts, Ridgers said: “I was only 21 or 22. To be a part of that occasion with the Edinburgh derby in the final was incredible.

“The atmosphere was brilliant and to win it was amazing. I got my medal – which I literally just found the other day.

“I was swapping rooms. Since the baby was born (in February), I’ve had to juggle about the house, and I found it.

Mark Ridgers with the Scottish Cup, which he wants to be holding as a winner again. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

“To have two winner’s medals would be amazing, but one this time would mean a hell of a lot more than that one.

“Looking out that day watching it, you’d say to yourself you’d love to play in that.

“At that age, you really do think you’ll get another opportunity possibly. Then time goes on and you think your chances have gone.

“I’d been fortunate to play in all the SPFL grounds, but Hampden had been the only one I’d sat on the bench (and not played) at (before playing in the 3-0 win against Falkirk in the semis).

“Growing up you watch Scottish Cup finals and having the opportunity to play in one is now there.

“You dream of this and I’m very grateful, fingers-crossed, that I get the chance to play in one.”

New prize would take pride of place

Asked whether a gold medal earned this weekend would also be tucked away to be rediscovered in a decade’s time, Ridgers said: “No – it’ll be hanging up at the front door, so as soon as you in the front door you see it.

“They’re all going to be on display.

“I’m very proud of what I’ve achieved so far in my career, but this would top it.”

Mark Ridgers at training this week. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

High marks needed from every ICT player to win it

Ridgers insists he is not taking any superstitious meaning from the timing of stumbling across his 2012 Hampden medal.

He said: “I’m not really one of those guys who is superstitious. I get on with things and don’t think about that.

“But to be able to find it – and the first-ever medal I got in football, under-14s when I was at Ross County – these are the things I keep because I’ve achieved a lot more than I ever dreamed of.

“To top it off to play in a cup final, the icing on the top would be to win it. But we’re not daft – it’s going to be difficult against a top team.

“The last couple of years Celtic have dominated Scottish football and done well competing in Europe.

“To go out and win it, we must have nine and 10 out of 10s from everyone and hope have a Celtic have an off-day.

“Football throws up crazy results and we’ll need that. But we’re also going out to win as much as they are.”

Inverness must keep pace with Celtic

As a club, Inverness have knocked Celtic out of the Scottish Cup in 2000, 2003 and 2015, but this will be their toughest shot at the Glasgow side to date.

In the Premiership alone, Celtic – led by top-scorer Kyogo on 27 goals, hit the net 114 times this season.

Ridgers knows, as Caley Thistle’s last line of defence, he will likely have to earn his money at the national stadium with a top-class performance, but says all his team-mates must be razor-sharp to limit their illustrious opponents.

He added: “I know I’m going to be busy and have to do my job when called upon.

“The whole team have to be really on the ball. We know the relentlessness and the way Celtic keep going.

“If you score against them, they’re that team that says they’ll go and score another two.

“I hope I’m not busy, but the likelihood is I will be, so it’s a case of doing what we can do and get it spot on the day, hope they have an off-day and then you never know.”

Caley Thistle’s Mark Ridgers with the Scottish Cup, which was in Inverness for the build-up to the final. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

Final gave city lift after play-offs blow

Inverness, with a massive injury list for much of the season, fell short of the play-offs on the final day of the Championship season when they lost 2-1 against Ayr United.

And 32-year-old Ridgers says reaching the Scottish Cup final and the occasion can inspire some more fans for their next league promotion push.

He said: “Not being disrespectful to the club, but if someone had said when I signed I’d be playing in a Scottish Cup final (I wouldn’t have believed them).

“The aim was promotion and we’re still trying to chase that. The disappointing thing this year was in the league.

“We fell short of the play-offs, but this cup run has brought the city together a wee bit again and that’s what you need.

“Kids are buzzing for it and there are people going to the game who don’t usually go to games.

“The semi-finals and quarter-finals there were more people there, so if this means we get an extra 50 to 100 people through the door next year, it’s a bonus.”

Inverness Caledonian Thistle fans at Hampden for the Scottish Cup semi-final win against Falkirk. Image: Shutterstock.

