Billy Dodds takes pride in Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup final showing against Celtic

Billy Dodds insists he is proud of his Caley Thistle side after their valiant performance in Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic.

After falling behind to Kyogo’s opener seven minutes before the break, Caley Jags’ challenge looked to have been killed off when Liel Abada doubled the Hoops’ lead midway through the second half.

Substitute Daniel MacKay restored hope by pulling a goal back six minutes from time, however Celtic sealed the victory through Jota’s injury time goal.

Although disappointed to lose out on the day, Dodds insists he could not fault the efforts of his Championship side.

Dodds said: “I’m feeling everything a losing manager feels. You are disappointed, but proud at the same time.

“A lot of managers say that when they get beaten. There’s a massive gulf between the teams but I thought we asked them questions at certain times in the game.

“We lost goals at bad times because we were trying to get it to half-time. I had a plan in my head.

“We lost a goal when we were going to make an attacking substitution, which made it more difficult.

“We got back in the game, but then lost another goal on 91 minutes.

“Sometimes you use the phrase you are proud your players, and you throw it out there. I love working with this group.

“They are tremendous and love coming into their work every day. After being idle for five weeks or so, I thought they put on a hell of a performance.”

Caley Jags remarkable run to the final came after they were reinstated to the competition following fourth round defeat to Queen’s Park in January, with the Spiders eliminated due to fielding an ineligible player.

Inverness went on to defeat Premiership sides Livingston and Kilmarnock, before overcoming Falkirk in the semi-finals.

Although his side fell short of reaching the promotion play-offs on the final day of the Championship campaign, Dodds feels there is plenty encouragement to be taken from the season.

He added: “I want them to realise how good a team they are, and I hope we get a smoother run at it next season in terms of injuries.

“We can be a force in the Championship next season in terms of trying to achieve promotion. That’s our aim.

“The cup final is great. We nearly pulled off another minor miracle by getting into the play-offs with the injuries we had. We got out of the League Cup group stages which is a bonus for us.

“Overall it has not been a successful season. I think it has been a real positive season.

“We have ended up not achieving what we aimed to get, but overall we were that close to having a couple of minor miracles.”

Dodds is now out of contract at Caledonian Stadium, with the Inverness head coach hinting his future will be resolved in the coming days.

Dodds added: “My own situation is ongoing and we’ll hopefully have news in the next few days.

“If everything’s right, I hope to be here next season. I can’t elaborate on that.

“Let’s just say that when you are sorting out your own wages you make sure you get what you want.”