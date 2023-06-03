Billy Dodds takes pride in Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup final showing against Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billy Dodds takes pride in Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup final showing against Celtic

The Hoops ran out 3-1 winners at Hampden Park to secure the domestic treble, despite a valiant effort from Inverness.

By Andy Skinner
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds during the Scottish Cup final. Image: PA
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds during the Scottish Cup final. Image: PA

Billy Dodds insists he is proud of his Caley Thistle side after their valiant performance in Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic.

After falling behind to Kyogo’s opener seven minutes before the break, Caley Jags’ challenge looked to have been killed off when Liel Abada doubled the Hoops’ lead midway through the second half.

Substitute Daniel MacKay restored hope by pulling a goal back six minutes from time, however Celtic sealed the victory through Jota’s injury time goal.

Although disappointed to lose out on the day, Dodds insists he could not fault the efforts of his Championship side.

Dodds said: “I’m feeling everything a losing manager feels. You are disappointed, but proud at the same time.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds during the Scottish Cup final against Celtic. Image: PA

“A lot of managers say that when they get beaten. There’s a massive gulf between the teams but I thought we asked them questions at certain times in the game.

“We lost goals at bad times because we were trying to get it to half-time. I had a plan in my head.

“We lost a goal when we were going to make an attacking substitution, which made it more difficult.

“We got back in the game, but then lost another goal on 91 minutes.

“Sometimes you use the phrase you are proud your players, and you throw it out there. I love working with this group.

“They are tremendous and love coming into their work every day. After being idle for five weeks or so, I thought they put on a hell of a performance.”

Caley Jags remarkable run to the final came after they were reinstated to the competition following fourth round defeat to Queen’s Park in January, with the Spiders eliminated due to fielding an ineligible player.

Inverness went on to defeat Premiership sides Livingston and Kilmarnock, before overcoming Falkirk in the semi-finals.

Daniel MacKay celebrates scoring for Caley Thistle against Celtic. Image: PA

Although his side fell short of reaching the promotion play-offs on the final day of the Championship campaign, Dodds feels there is plenty encouragement to be taken from the season.

He added: “I want them to realise how good a team they are, and I hope we get a smoother run at it next season in terms of injuries.

“We can be a force in the Championship next season in terms of trying to achieve promotion. That’s our aim.

“The cup final is great. We nearly pulled off another minor miracle by getting into the play-offs with the injuries we had. We got out of the League Cup group stages which is a bonus for us.

“Overall it has not been a successful season. I think it has been a real positive season.

“We have ended up not achieving what we aimed to get, but overall we were that close to having a couple of minor miracles.”

Dodds is now out of contract at Caledonian Stadium, with the Inverness head coach hinting his future will be resolved in the coming days.

Billy Dodds during the Scottish Cup final. Image: SNS

Dodds added: “My own situation is ongoing and we’ll hopefully have news in the next few days.

“If everything’s right, I hope to be here next season. I can’t elaborate on that.

“Let’s just say that when you are sorting out your own wages you make sure you get what you want.”

In pictures: Caley Thistle fans descend on Hampden for Scottish Cup final

