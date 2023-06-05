Caley Thistle fan view: No fairytale victory but plenty of pride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fan view: No fairytale victory but plenty of pride

Billy Dodds' side were beaten 3-1 by Celtic at Hampden in the Scottish Cup final.

By David Sutherland
The Inverness fans celebrate Dan MacKay's goal. Image: SNS.
The Inverness fans celebrate Dan MacKay's goal. Image: SNS.

The trip to Hampden on Saturday wasn’t the easiest.

Monster roadworks on the A9 north of Perth caused serious delays, and no little stress,  for motorists, but we all eventually got there in the end.

Caley Thistle, a club with a tradition of producing major upsets, would perhaps have to pull off their biggest shock ever if they were to win this one.

In the first half it wasn’t so much a case of wondering where a Caley Thistle goal would come from but how might Caley Thistle fashion an  attack.

The much talked about Ange Postecoglou approach to the game was there to be seen.

It’s so quick and intense. Very impressive in many ways, and if the Celtic boss does go to Tottenham it will be interesting to see how such an approach works down there.

Caley Thistle fans during the Scottish Cup final. Image: SNS

It took 37 minutes before Kyogo fired Celtic ahead. That was down to some fine gritty defending by an Inverness side who at times played some good football, though it was more in defence than attack.

After the break I thought Caley Thistle carried a bit more of a threat.

A goal didn’t often look likely, but at least they were having a go.

Even after they went two  down midway through the half they kept working hard and maybe on one or two occasions could have had a bit more assistance from referee John Beaton.

In defence of the referee, I liked how he largely kept his cards in his pocket.

A fine late Dan MacKay goal did give us something to shout about, and momentary hope, before Celtic stretched away again.

In the end it wasn’t to be our day and there is no shame in that, but I was proud of my team and enjoyed being with my fellow fans who made the effort to go.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Caley Thistle

Robbie Deas. Image: SNS
Robbie Deas leaves Caley Thistle to sign for top-flight Kilmarnock
Inverness defender Danny Devine slides in to challenge Celtic ace Jota. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine proud after pushing Celtic far in Scottish Cup final
Graphic created by DCT Design Desk on 30/5/2023 for a story about the upcoming Scottish FA AGM vote on the Conference League.
P&J survey reveals how north clubs are set to vote on Conference League
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists (outside the EU), club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images (+15 in extra time). No use to emulate moving images. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications/services. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Colin Poultney/ProSports/Shutterstock (13946009ai) Billy McKay (#9) of Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC wins a header during the Scottish Cup Final match between Celtic and Inverness CT at Hampden Park, Glasgow Celtic v Inverness CT, Scottish Cup., Cup Final - 03 Jun 2023
Billy Mckay believes he's done enough to merit new Caley Thistle contract
Robbie Deas. Image: SNS
Robbie Deas disappointed to be leaving Caley Thistle - but wants to play at…
Daniel MacKay celebrates scoring for Caley Thistle against Celtic. Image: PA
Analysis: Caley Thistle can reflect on valiant effort against Scotland's best after predictions of…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds during the Scottish Cup final. Image: PA
Billy Dodds takes pride in Caley Thistle's Scottish Cup final showing against Celtic
Ruby Cameron, 8, outside the stadium before the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park. Image: PA.
In pictures: Caley Thistle fans descend on Hampden for Scottish Cup final
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JUNE 03: Celtic's Matt O'Riley (L) and Inverness' Sean Welsh during a Scottish Cup final match between Celtic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden Park, on June 03, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Player ratings as Inverness Caley Thistle beaten in Scottish Cup final
Kyogo celebrates after putting Celtiuc in front. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Scottish Cup final: Celtic 3-1 Caley Thistle - Highlanders make Hoops work for treble-clinching…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]