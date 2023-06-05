Caley Thistle fan view: No fairytale victory but plenty of pride

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The trip to Hampden on Saturday wasn’t the easiest.

Monster roadworks on the A9 north of Perth caused serious delays, and no little stress, for motorists, but we all eventually got there in the end.

Caley Thistle, a club with a tradition of producing major upsets, would perhaps have to pull off their biggest shock ever if they were to win this one.

In the first half it wasn’t so much a case of wondering where a Caley Thistle goal would come from but how might Caley Thistle fashion an attack.

The much talked about Ange Postecoglou approach to the game was there to be seen.

It’s so quick and intense. Very impressive in many ways, and if the Celtic boss does go to Tottenham it will be interesting to see how such an approach works down there.

It took 37 minutes before Kyogo fired Celtic ahead. That was down to some fine gritty defending by an Inverness side who at times played some good football, though it was more in defence than attack.

After the break I thought Caley Thistle carried a bit more of a threat.

A goal didn’t often look likely, but at least they were having a go.

Even after they went two down midway through the half they kept working hard and maybe on one or two occasions could have had a bit more assistance from referee John Beaton.

In defence of the referee, I liked how he largely kept his cards in his pocket.

A fine late Dan MacKay goal did give us something to shout about, and momentary hope, before Celtic stretched away again.

In the end it wasn’t to be our day and there is no shame in that, but I was proud of my team and enjoyed being with my fellow fans who made the effort to go.