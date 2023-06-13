Winning Championship title is only way for Caley Thistle to achieve Premiership promotion, says former skipper Gary Warren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Winning Championship title is only way for Caley Thistle to achieve Premiership promotion, says former skipper Gary Warren

After seeing Partick Thistle run out of steam in the play-off final in Dingwall, the ex-Inverness defender hopes Billy Dodds' men can surge to automatic promotion.

By Paul Chalk
Former Inverness defender Gary Warren is willing his old club to secure promotion to the Premiership as title-winners. Image: SNS Group
Former Inverness defender Gary Warren is willing his old club to secure promotion to the Premiership as title-winners. Image: SNS Group

Former Caley Thistle captain Gary Warren says his old club have to go all out to win the Championship title – as Partick Thistle’s play-off pain showed it is almost impossible to get promoted to the Premiership otherwise.

In 2022, ICT were pipped at the post in the play-off final when they lost to St Johnstone after knocking out Partick Thistle and Arbroath.

Inverness missed out on the play-offs this term despite a late-season rally, however, earlier this month, Partick had a golden chance to make it to the top-flight, but a stunning late Ross County comeback in the second leg of the final ended with Thistle being sunk in a penalty shoot-out.

Since the play-offs were introduced in 2014, only Hamilton, Livingston and Dundee have won through to the Premiership from the Championship – and they were all runners-up in the second-tier.

No side finishing third or fourth in the league have made it all the way, with Partick’s recent attempt as close as that has come to changing.

Play-off schedule too tough for Championship sides

Warren thinks it was a fresh reminder to ICT, who have been out of the top-flight since 2017, going up as the champions must be their goal from day one next term.

He said: “Looking at the Championship, you would fancy Inverness if they can add a few more signings.

“They have to give it a real go this year and make the best of what they have. It’s a league which is really tough to get out of.

Josh Mullin helped Ayr United score a last-day 2-1 win at Inverness to deny Caley Thistle the chance of a promotion play-off this year, with ICT finishing sixth in the Championship. Image: SNS Group

“You have to win the league. If you don’t win it, it’s almost impossible to win promotion via the play-offs.

“It’s such a hard task to try and go up via the play-offs, as we have seen with Partick Thistle against Ross County.

“When you’re in those play-off spots, you’d ideally only want to be playing one or two games, but having up to six games is like a mini pre-season, which is tough on the players’ bodies and minds.”

Caley Thistle’s 2-1 last-day loss against Ayr United denied them a shot at the promotion play-offs as they slipped to a sixth-placed finish.

The Highlanders then had almost a month to wait before facing Celtic in the Scottish Cup final, where they lost 3-1 against treble-winners Celtic at Hampden on June 3.

Dealing Dodds in was smart move

Warren is head of professional academy at Premiership side Ross County and the UEFA A-licensed coach has also just launched his own individual coaching course called GW5 Elite Performance.

The 38-year-old, who still plays for Clachnacuddin in the Highland League, feels the Inverness club dealing in boss Billy Dodds until the summer of 2025 was a smart move, following their run to the national stadium.

He said: “Keeping Billy is a great signing for the club and rewarding him with a two-year contract helps in terms of planning and offers stability in terms of the structure of the club.

“He can now work towards shaping his squad.

“To win promotion, the club will need a few new faces.

“It will be good for him, but also good for the club going forward.”

Defender Gary Warren will be starring for Clach against next season in the Highland League. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

ICT can be proud of run to Hampden

Warren, a Scottish Cup-winner with ICT eight years ago, watched the crop of 2023 put up a decent fist of it before losing against the Hoops in what was Ange Postecoglou’s final act as Celtic boss before he moved to become the Tottenham manager.

He felt the players and staff can take some consolation at making the cup final a decent contest, with the score 2-1 until the final moments when Jota rounded it off for the treble-winning Premiership outfit.

He added: “Although they didn’t win the trophy, I thought the side were fantastic and caused a little bit of worry for Celtic, especially after scoring late on (through Dan MacKay’s header).

“Overall, Inverness can be proud of their performance and the way they conducted themselves in the final, and for reaching the final itself.

“They can be proud of performing so well against a treble-winning Celtic team.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Caley Thistle dealing in Billy Dodds offers stability, says ICT fan podcaster
Terry Butcher and Graeme Shinnie celebrate a 3-0 League Cup victory against Rangers at Ibrox in 2012. Image: SNS
Graeme Shinnie hails Terry Butcher for guidance and support in crunch times
Former ICT academy player Dan MacKay scored in the 3-1 Scottish Cup final defeat by Celtic. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Ross Tokely tells Caley Thistle youths to follow Scottish Cup scorers' leads
Barry Robson (left) and Steve Paterson celebrate a First Division player and manager of the month double for Caley Thistle in November 2002. Image: DC Thomson.
Steve Paterson says Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is inspiration to young footballers who suffer…
Caley Thistle and Dundee played out a 1-1 draw. Image: SNS
Viaplay Cup: Group stage fixtures confirmed; Dundee v ICT to be televised
Caley Jags midfielder Aaron Doran in action against Hamilton. Image: SNS Group
Contract extension secured by Caley Thistle star Aaron Doran
Caley Jags striker Shane Sutherland is on the hunt for a new club after being released by ICT. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle reject Shane Sutherland's claim he was released via email
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds during the Scottish Cup final. Image: PA
Billy Dodds says rollercoaster season will act as learning curve for Caley Thistle
Former Chelsea and England star Frank Lampard's numbers are used by ICT coach Ryan Esson to ready the under-18s for success at Inverness.
Lessons from Frank Lampard and Duncan Shearer boost Caley Thistle's starlets, says coach Ryan…
Caley Thistle's Lewis Hyde. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle confirm Lewis Hyde has joined Wallace Duffy is signing contract extension

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]