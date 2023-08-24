Billy Dodds urges Caley Thistle players to show their leadership qualities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billy Dodds urges Caley Thistle players to show their leadership qualities

The Inverness boss wants his toiling team to be more vocal and show a desire to win, like former defender Kirk Broadfoot.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Kirk Broadfoot, left, led by example in his season at Inverness. Image: SNS Group
Kirk Broadfoot, left, led by example in his season at Inverness. Image: SNS Group

Billy Dodds wants his Caley Thistle players to add an edge to their game – following the lead of Kirk Broadfoot from 2021.

Following five successive competitive defeats, the Inverness head coach is confident his Championship men have the ability to get their season up and running against Airdrie on Saturday.

But he would like to hear more from his players on the park, stressing communication allied with a nasty streak to dig out results can help turn around their fortunes.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group

Broadfoot arrival was ‘culture shock’

Former Rangers and Scotland star Broadfoot, who is now at Morton, was a key signing for Inverness in the 2021-2022 campaign when they reached the promotion play-off final before being pipped at the post by St Johnstone. 

With captain Sean Welsh sidelined with a groin injury, the Caley Jags are light on vocal leaders.

Dodds said: “It’s hard to get leaders on the pitch these days. It’s a society thing where kids come through and ‘how do you talk to them, or approach them?’ Shouting can lead to them being quieter as players.

“Kirk Broadfoot demanded a lot. Some boys didn’t like it – it was like a culture shock, but he was intent on winning.

“A lot of it is football talk. Outwith football, some people take it personally.

“I was at a coaching course in Edinburgh at the weekend and I spoke to a few coaches and they told me they have the same problem.

“It’s more a society issue, rather than just football. It’s frustrating.

“One thing you need to do as a footballer is speak on the pitch.”

‘Shout’ to alert team-mates – manager

And former Scotland, Aberdeen and Rangers forward Dodds insists hearing team-mates in live situations can lead to improved link-up play.

He said: “Sometimes players on the ball can’t get their heads up to see what’s there and who to pass to.

“Sometimes they can play the ball blindly if they get a shout. I’m trying to get that across to the players.

“You have to keep chipping away because there is a way of putting it to the players.

“Yes, there are loud characters and there is bravado but sometimes there’s a dying breed of players with a wee bit of nastiness, a desire to win, a wee edge that gets you over the line.”

Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group

Dodds determined to arrest the slide

The 1-0 loss at Ayr United a fortnight ago followed an opening day 2-1 league defeat against Queen’s Park. Viaplay Cup reversals against Dumbarton, Airdrie and Dundee set the poor run off. 

Caley Thistle had not lost five on the bounce since 2008-2009 and they are determined to stop that slide as soon as possible.

When asked whether the requirement for a result is now urgent, Dodds added: “It’s not urgent, but we need to give ourselves a base by getting a point or three on the board. That would give us confidence.

“We have shown in the past we’re a good team, but maybe a streaky team, for example going these five games without a win, but we’re capable of putting together a number of games where we’re unbeaten.

“I am trying to get away from that. I don’t want it to become five, six, seven, eight, nine games.

“Let’s cull it and make sure we the most we ever go without winning is two or three. Those high numbers have cost us in seasons gone by.”

