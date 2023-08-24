Paul Lawrie looking for marginal gains at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Paul Lawrie looking for marginal gains at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links

The Aberdonian hopes hard work on the putting greens pays off at Trump International Links.

By Danny Law
Paul Lawrie on the green on day one of the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Paul Lawrie on the green on day one of the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Paul Lawrie hopes his hard work on the putting green starts to pay off in his second round of the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links.

The 1999 Open champion carded a one-over-par 73 following dropped shots at the eighth and ninth before a solitary birdie at the par-three 16th.

He said: “I played solid, some pretty nice stuff.

“Yet again the putter was not the best.

“I hit a lot of good putts that didn’t go in.

“At least I’m hitting some nice ones that didn’t go in as I have been hitting poor putts and missing.

“I have been working away over the last couple of weeks and it is definitely better.

“I am getting there with it.”

Paul Lawrie’s group out on the course at Trump International Links. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Lawrie is unsurprised by the positive reaction to the Dr Martin Hawtree course at the Menie Estate which is staging a Legends Tour event for the first time.

He said: “I think everyone who plays this course knows how good it is.

“They all know it is brilliant.

“It is just a stunning golf course and it is nice to let people see it.

“It will look great on the television, I guarantee that.

“It is a test but it is playable.

“It is a lovely day and this was probably as easy as you are going to get the course.

“It was definitely scoreable so I expected someone to be shooting four or five under.

“The course is wide enough to get it round but you have to hole putts and I was nowhere near doing that today – but maybe tomorrow.”

Andrew Oldcorn finished the day as top Scot following a stress-free two-under-par 70 with 16 pars and two birdies.

Aberdeen’s Scott Henderson also made a solid start with a level par 72 with a round which included five birdies and as many bogeys.

Greig Hutcheon shot a 73 on the first day of the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Greig Hutcheon has been enjoying a superb start to life on the Legends Tour and sits fifth on the order of merit following a runner-up finish at the Legends Trophy hosted by Simon Khan earlier this month.

He was frustrated after an opening round of one-over 73 and felt he had failed to take advantage of the reasonably benign conditions.

He said: “Seventy would have been a solid score.

“I feel I left a few out there.

“But it is unbelievable how quickly this course can catch you out. There is so much danger.

“I was playing alongside James Kingston and he was four under through 10 and finished up level par.

“There is plenty of trouble off the tee and you also have to be really careful with the slopes on these greens.

“I spun the ball off the green with wedge shots loads which was really frustrating.

“It was a poor day in terms of scoring.”

