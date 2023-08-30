Midfielder Max Anderson can be hit at Caley Thistle, says Josh Meekings

Josh Meekings reckons Caley Thistle have snapped up a gem in former Scotland under-21 midfielder Max Anderson.

The 22-year-old signed a one-season loan move on Monday from Premiership side Dundee, becoming ICT’s sixth summer arrival.

Defender Meekings, who was at the Taysiders for three years from 2017, saw the rising talent open eyes in the top-table under then Dark Blues gaffer James McPake.

He made 27 appearances last season as Dundee clinched the Championship title and an instant return to the Premiership.

The club parted ways with head coach Gary Bowyer after that success story, but he’s played only once under former Aberdeen number two Tony Docherty, who is now in the hotseat.

For the need to secure more match experience, Dundee rubber-stamped his loan switch to ICT, while taking in midfielder Ryan Howley from Coventry City.

Inverness, who bottom of the Championship after their first three fixtures, need to gather points sooner rather than later and Anderson will be eager to hit the ground running if picked at home to Dunfermline this Saturday.

Anderson can handle Championship

Ex-Caley Jags star Meekings, who is assistant player/manager at Brora Rangers, is sure boss Billy Dodds has landed a player who will make a positive difference.

He said: “I knew Max when he was a young lad coming through at Dundee and he was starting to get involved with the first-team under James McPake.

“He was highly rated at the club and, since I left, he kicked on, especially last season in the Championship. We’ve seen he as the quality to handle that level.

“Max will find Inverness can be a great place to come in and hopefully get a good run in the team and build up a good number of games. I’m sure he will show his qualities.

“He will really add to the team or the squad, depending on how Billy Dodds decides to use him. He has got amazing energy and has a good bit of quality.

“If Dundee feel he’s not where they need him to be right now, the most important thing is for him to go out and play regular football. He has got the ability to keep improving.

“He’s a down-to-earth boy. He works really hard, knuckles down and I would not be surprised to see him to really well up here.

“The geography always makes recruitment difficult for teams in the Highlands, so to bring in Max for the season is a great move.”

Home fortunes key to ICT’s revival

Inverness have lost their last six competitive matches in the Viaplay Cup and the league and the heat is on for an improvement.

Individual mistakes, especially in defence, continue to cost them points.

Scottish Cup-winner Meekings, 30, is keeping his fingers crossed his old club can turn the corner, despite their horror start.

He added: “It has been a frustrating time for the team and they obviously need to turn it around quickly.

“I don’t like seeing the club where they are. I want to see them doing well. All going well they can turn it around as quickly as possible. There is no better time than with a home game this weekend.

🔜 This Saturday we face Dunfermline Athletic at the Caledonian Stadium Match Info 👉 https://t.co/88xkUuSqZ8 pic.twitter.com/v9Ylk4xNUu — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) August 28, 2023

“The club needs to pride itself on having strong home form, making it as difficult as possible for teams to get a result in Inverness.

“A win against Dunfermline might just well kickstart something. It has been a difficult period and it has been a difficult start.

“All going well, they can get the win they are looking for. The first few results don’t define the whole season.”

Inverness are expected to sign a central defender before the transfer window closes on Friday.

So far, Dodds has taken in right-back Jake Davidson, midfielder Charlie Gilmour, winger Luis Longstaff and forwards Adam Brooks and Harry Lodovica.