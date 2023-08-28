Dundee midfielder Max Anderson makes Caley Thistle loan move

Caley Thistle have secured highly-rated Dundee midfielder Max Anderson on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The former Scotland under-21 international has played just once this season for the Premiership club – and that was in a 1-0 win against Bonnyrigg Rose in the Viaplay Cup.

Championship side Inverness are bottom of the Championship following their 2-1 defeat at Airdrie on Saturday, which has left them without a point from their first three league fixtures.

Including cup-ties, Billy Dodds’ team have lost their last six successive competitive matches and host Dunfermline Athletic in the league this Saturday.

A statement from ICT confirmed the signing , adding: “Max is 22-years-old and has spent his whole career at Dundee, coming through the youth academy at the club. Max made his debut for Dundee in 2019 and won the club’s young player of the year award in 2020/21 and 2021/22.

“He featured in Dundee’s Championship-winning squad last season and has been capped for Scotland at under-21 level. Welcome to Inverness, Max.”

Dark Blues manager Tony Docherty sees the value in Anderson, who played 27 times for last year’s Championship winners, moving on to rack up regular minutes.

Dodds is expected to make a move for a defender with SPFL experience this week, with Max Ram joining National League North club Gloucester City last week.

Anderson becomes the sixth summer arrival at ICT, following right-back Jake Davidson, midfielder Charlie Gilmour, winger Luis Longstaff and attackers Adam Brooks and Harry Lodovica.