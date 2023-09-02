Dundee promotions can drive Max Anderson on at Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee promotions can drive Max Anderson on at Caley Thistle

The on-loan midfielder, 22, has winning in mind at Inverness as the side seek an instant lift to halt their losing form.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Max Anderson left, in action for Dundee against Motherwell's Liam Donnelly. The 22-year-old midfielder has joined Inverness on loan. Image: SNS Group
Max Anderson hopes experience of winning promotion from the Championship twice with Dundee can stand him in good stead during his season on loan at Caley Thistle.

The 22-year-old midfielder is an exciting capture for head coach Billy Dodds.

Caley Thistle’s focus is fixed firmly on transforming their nightmare start to their campaign when Dunfermline Athletic visit on Saturday.

League losses against Queen’s Park, Ayr United and Airdrie means ICT are three points adrift at the bottom of the division.

Inverness are on a six-game losing streak but Anderson’s arrival is already said to have given the group a lift.

In 2021, Anderson was breaking through the ranks at Dens Park and made 26 appearances in all competitions as the Dark Blues finished runners-up to Hearts.

They then won through the play-offs, with a two-legged triumph over Kilmarnock.

Dundee’s return to the top-flight lasted just one term and they were back in the Championship last year.

Anderson ready for tough challenge

It was a title fight which went down to the wire and a final-night 5-3 win against Queen’s Park earned them automatic promotion.  

Anderson, who earned a Scotland under-21 cap in a 1-1 draw in Turkey two years ago, hopes to use the knowledge of playing at the sharp end of the Championship to drive ICT upwards.

He said: “The Championship is a good league, a challenging league, and no game is easy at all.

“That’s what I want – to challenge myself every week.

“The two promotions at Dundee weren’t easy rides. I’d say, there were times in those seasons where we thought ‘we’re not going to do this – it is out of our reach’.

“We came together, but it wasn’t all easy times, just as Caley Thistle are experiencing at the minute. I’m hoping to bring that experience into this spell as well.”

Dunfermline manager James McPake . Image: SNS Group

Eyeing victory over ex-boss McPake

Former Dundee boss James McPake is now Dunfermline manager, having guided the Pars to League One title glory in May. The Fifers have four points on the board already and will fancy their chances at Inverness.

McPake handed Anderson his first-team chance at Dens Park, but the player is determined to get one over his old boss this weekend.

He said: “It was just after Covid, as we were coming back, I got a good opportunity to play in pre-season and did well.

“Fair play to James McPake, he put me in and, from there, I never looked back.

“I’ll be forever grateful for that, but at this moment in time I’m an Inverness player and I’ll be doing everything I can to try and shove that in his face, if possible!

“Dunfermline are a good side, with good players – I know a lot of faces within the squad.

“It will be interesting, but I think we have a good chance.”

Regular games are aim at Inverness

Current Dundee manager Tony Docherty, who replaced Gary Bowyer following Dundee’s dramatic title triumph, rubber-stamped Anderson’s switch up north.

He has stressed the door remains open for the rising star to shine for the Taysiders in the future, adding game-time matters most for the Dundee player. 

Anderson added: “I played a good number of games, but it is not enough for me.

“I said to the manager at Dundee, if that was going to be the case I instantly wanted to go and play regularly.

Max Anderson warming up with Dundee. Image: SNS Group

“I’m hoping I can make a big impact, starting on Saturday.

“Training is a great standard. Everyone is willing us to win. There are winners in there and I think we’ll see that in the coming games.

“It is a really exciting move for me, at the right time in my career.

“I’ve been here a few days now and it feels like I’ve been here a month already. Everyone has been welcoming, all the staff – it’s been perfect. I just can’t wait to get started.”

Feeling good about ‘home’ ICT debut

Anderson recalls the unique venue where he pulled on the national jersey for the under-21s, but he’s also relishing the chance to be a home player at the Caledonian Stadium, from this weekend.

He said: “The Scotland under-21s call was a great experience, albeit I only got that one call-up.

“But it is one I’ll remember forever. I got to play at the Bursa Timsah Arena, the one with the crocodile around it.

The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

“It was brilliant – one of the best experiences I’ve had.

“The stadium here was one that enticed me as well. I know the pitch is good and it is different being part of the home side.

“Usually when I’ve come here, I’ve been on the bus and the legs are a bit stiff from the journey. You’re thinking ‘oh no!’

“Now it is perfect. I’m up here feeling fresh and raring to go.”

