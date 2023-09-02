Dundee promotions can drive Max Anderson on at Caley Thistle

Max Anderson hopes experience of winning promotion from the Championship twice with Dundee can stand him in good stead during his season on loan at Caley Thistle.

The 22-year-old midfielder is an exciting capture for head coach Billy Dodds.

Caley Thistle’s focus is fixed firmly on transforming their nightmare start to their campaign when Dunfermline Athletic visit on Saturday.

League losses against Queen’s Park, Ayr United and Airdrie means ICT are three points adrift at the bottom of the division.

Inverness are on a six-game losing streak but Anderson’s arrival is already said to have given the group a lift.

In 2021, Anderson was breaking through the ranks at Dens Park and made 26 appearances in all competitions as the Dark Blues finished runners-up to Hearts.

They then won through the play-offs, with a two-legged triumph over Kilmarnock.

Dundee’s return to the top-flight lasted just one term and they were back in the Championship last year.

Anderson ready for tough challenge

It was a title fight which went down to the wire and a final-night 5-3 win against Queen’s Park earned them automatic promotion.

Anderson, who earned a Scotland under-21 cap in a 1-1 draw in Turkey two years ago, hopes to use the knowledge of playing at the sharp end of the Championship to drive ICT upwards.

He said: “The Championship is a good league, a challenging league, and no game is easy at all.

“That’s what I want – to challenge myself every week.

“The two promotions at Dundee weren’t easy rides. I’d say, there were times in those seasons where we thought ‘we’re not going to do this – it is out of our reach’.

“We came together, but it wasn’t all easy times, just as Caley Thistle are experiencing at the minute. I’m hoping to bring that experience into this spell as well.”

Eyeing victory over ex-boss McPake

Former Dundee boss James McPake is now Dunfermline manager, having guided the Pars to League One title glory in May. The Fifers have four points on the board already and will fancy their chances at Inverness.

McPake handed Anderson his first-team chance at Dens Park, but the player is determined to get one over his old boss this weekend.

He said: “It was just after Covid, as we were coming back, I got a good opportunity to play in pre-season and did well.

“Fair play to James McPake, he put me in and, from there, I never looked back.

“I’ll be forever grateful for that, but at this moment in time I’m an Inverness player and I’ll be doing everything I can to try and shove that in his face, if possible!

“Dunfermline are a good side, with good players – I know a lot of faces within the squad.

“It will be interesting, but I think we have a good chance.”

Regular games are aim at Inverness

Current Dundee manager Tony Docherty, who replaced Gary Bowyer following Dundee’s dramatic title triumph, rubber-stamped Anderson’s switch up north.

He has stressed the door remains open for the rising star to shine for the Taysiders in the future, adding game-time matters most for the Dundee player.

Anderson added: “I played a good number of games, but it is not enough for me.

“I said to the manager at Dundee, if that was going to be the case I instantly wanted to go and play regularly.

“I’m hoping I can make a big impact, starting on Saturday.

“Training is a great standard. Everyone is willing us to win. There are winners in there and I think we’ll see that in the coming games.

“It is a really exciting move for me, at the right time in my career.

“I’ve been here a few days now and it feels like I’ve been here a month already. Everyone has been welcoming, all the staff – it’s been perfect. I just can’t wait to get started.”

Feeling good about ‘home’ ICT debut

Anderson recalls the unique venue where he pulled on the national jersey for the under-21s, but he’s also relishing the chance to be a home player at the Caledonian Stadium, from this weekend.

He said: “The Scotland under-21s call was a great experience, albeit I only got that one call-up.

“But it is one I’ll remember forever. I got to play at the Bursa Timsah Arena, the one with the crocodile around it.

“It was brilliant – one of the best experiences I’ve had.

“The stadium here was one that enticed me as well. I know the pitch is good and it is different being part of the home side.

“Usually when I’ve come here, I’ve been on the bus and the legs are a bit stiff from the journey. You’re thinking ‘oh no!’

“Now it is perfect. I’m up here feeling fresh and raring to go.”