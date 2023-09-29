Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson forgot about his Rangers hat-trick at Arbroath in 1994

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson forgot about his Rangers hat-trick at Arbroath in 1994

The new Inverness manager is set to make his dugout debut at Gayfield- almost 30 years after hitting a hat-trick there for the Ibrox club.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
New Caley Jags manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New Caley Jags manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Duncan Ferguson scored a hat-trick on his last visit to Arbroath – but it was so long ago he almost forgot.

The new Caley Thistle manager takes charge of the Championship’s basement team this Saturday as he seeks a winning start at Gayfield just days after penning a three-year deal to boss the Caledonian Stadium club. 

It’s almost 30 years since the former Scotland and Everton star played in Scotland, but one of his last acts as a Rangers striker in 1994 was bagging a treble against Arbroath at Gayfield in a 6-1 rout in the League Cup.

Nearly three decades on, he’s now leading the Highlanders into battle as their boss as Caley Thistle target three precious Championship points.

Dad Duncan reminded boss of goals

The 51-year-old revealed his father, Duncan senior, reminded him that Arbroath was a happy hunting ground for him just prior to him leaving Ibrox for Everton.

He said: “I can’t really remember being at Arbroath’s ground, but I think my dad said to me I actually played there for Rangers many years ago.

“When you’re a young player, the memories don’t stick as much.

“He said I actually score three goals there.

“I should remember, shouldn’t I? I never scored many hat-tricks for Rangers, that’s for sure!

“It is great to be back. Having spent a lot of time in England, you forget really a lot of what happened 30-odd years ago.

“But my dad reminded me and I remembered, then. I think he still has the ball, amazingly.

“All dads are great for keeping wee mementoes. He went all over the country with me and was dead proud of us.

“We used to go on holiday to Arbroath, as well as up here to Nairn. It was the Red Lion Caravan Park in Arbroath and I remember the fairground, which is still there,

“Some things never change.”

Inverness will give fans 100% – boss

Inverness supporters, lifted by the big-name appointment of Ferguson, will be travelling in good numbers to Angus for this weekend’s match.

The manager sent a stirring message out to fans as they prepare to roar ICT on against Dick Campbell’s third-placed high-fliers.

He said: “Fans are the lifeblood of the club. They’ll be here forever – it is their club.

“They want a winning team. They want a team that is going to be aggressive and at the very least is going to give 100%.

“I’ll push myself and work 100% and I’ll push them as hard as I can, and we absolutely need the fans with us, of course we do.

Duncan Ferguson is the new ICT manager. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

“We thank them for travelling to Arbroath. It can’t be easy because at the end of the day it is expensive, plus they have seen the team losing a lot of games as well.

“We do want the die-hard fans coming to the games and shouting the team on, right through the game.

“It is not easy for the fans when the team is losing, but we want that support right through what is going to be a difficult game for us.

“As you know, Arbroath are on a high, third in the league, flying high and undefeated in the last four (league) games.

“It is going to be a tough game for us, but one we’re looking forward to.”

As well as winning four Championship games in succession, Arbroath beat a much-changed Inverness 4-2 in the SPFL Trust Trophy earlier this month. 

