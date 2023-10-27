Duncan Ferguson: Keeping Caley Thistle up is my first target

Duncan Ferguson insists keeping Caley Thistle in the Championship is first and foremost in his mind as they seek to push away from the danger-zone.

The former Everton caretaker boss has been in charge of Inverness for just over one month, but has only seen his team play two Championship games.

A 3-2 win at Arbroath nudged them off the bottom of the table and above Morton. They remain above the Ton on goal difference following their 0-0 draw against Partick Thistle.

The international break then last week’s postponement away to Morton means they are further behind Dunfermline Athletic and Queen’s Park above them, however.

Despite having several selection concerns, including defenders Cammy Harper, Nikola Ujdur and Morgan Boyes, there’s a real determination to defeat fourth-placed visitors Airdrie this weekend to push up the league.

Ferguson said: “I looked at the results before I came in and the team weren’t too far away from Raith Rovers and Dundee United, who are at the top of the table.

“Dundee United look like the stand-out team, but if we can start picking up points, we can start climbing the table.

“First things first, we have to make sure we’re not getting relegated.

“That’s the first thing I got told when I came in – make sure we stay in the division.

“Once we get a few results, most of the teams do look similar in ability so we can keep moving up.”

‘First clean sheet was a positive’

Ferguson explained nothing less than three points will do against the Diamonds, who drew 1-1 last Friday with Queen’s Park.

He said: “We’re still bottom of the table, just off it on goal difference, so we’re still in a bad position.

“We have picked up four points since we’ve come in. It could have been more – we could have had a penalty in our last game, although Partick could have scored in the last five minutes.

“Our first clean sheet was a positive, so we’re moving in the right direction. It’s only small steps.

“If we can get our next three points, it will really push us into the mix. That’s what we’re looking to do.

“Of course, if we don’t win, we’re still playing catch-up.”

Airdrie ‘will be tough match for us’

Airdrie, who only came up from League One this summer, have beaten ICT in the Viaplay Cup and in the league already this season

Rhys McCabe’s team are picking up plenty of plaudits, and Ferguson is on red alert.

He said: “It will be a tough game. Airdrie are fourth in the league, they’re a good team and they don’t concede many goals.

“They like to build from the back and are a good possession team.

“However, we’re at home and we’re looking to win.

“Gary (Bollan, assistant manager) went to watch them when they played on Friday.

“They’re a good team. It will be a tough match for us, as they all are.

“There are no easy games, but we’re at home and we had a good clean sheet last time out, so we have to try and build on that.

“We’re having a wee bit of difficulty with the back four at the moment, because most of them are out injured.

“We hope to have a couple back by Saturday, but we need to be creating chances and scoring goals, because we need to win games.

“Draws are good, but wins are better.”

New duo get set for league debuts

As well as those carrying knocks, Inverness are without long-term absentees, captain Sean Welsh (back), Aaron Doran (hamstring) and striker Austin Samuels (knee).

Ferguson’s two signings, midfielder David Wotherspoon and striker Cillian Sheridan are set for their Championship debuts with the club.