Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson on 'beautiful, caring' Everton chairman Bill Kenwright following his death

The Inverness boss said: "He was a lovely man, honestly a beautiful man, someone who was very caring and helped me through my life and my career."

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright, who died this week. Image: Robbie Stephenson/Shutterstock
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright, who died this week. Image: Robbie Stephenson/Shutterstock

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson says he learned so much about caring for players from Everton chairman Bill Kenwright, who died this week.

Ferguson is a legend at Goodison Park, having starred as a striker for Everton over two periods, from 1994 to 1998 then for a further six years from 2000.

The 51-year-old has also been coach and caretaker manager at Everton and was close with Kenwright, who had been the chief of the Toffees since 2003.

Ferguson – whose superb work as a coach on Merseyside was high in the thinking of the Inverness board when they made him Billy Dodds’ successor last month – is grateful for the influence Kenwright had on his career over many years

He said: “It was a real shock to be honest with you.

“I knew Bill for a long time, and I know he went through an operation recently.

“I spoke to his wife Jenny, and at that point he was recovering from it, so it was really sad.

“He was a lovely man, honestly a beautiful man, someone who was very caring and helped me through my life and my career.

“He was always on the other end of the phone, and there was no bigger Evertonian than Bill Kenwright.

“He loved his club, and he loved his players. I loved him as a man, and he will be sorely, sorely missed.”

Sympathetic touch matters to boss

Since arriving at Caley Thistle, Ferguson has spoken about how he genuinely has his players’ interests at heart.

He hopes those values learned from Kenwright are evident in the Highlands.

He said: “The players have got to know that you love them.

“That’s the way it is, and that’s the way I deal with my players.

“I love them. I work them hard, but I’m also sympathetic to them, and that’s what you’ve got to do.

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“I do love my players, that’s the way I work. I’m close to them, and that’s the way I like it.

“Bill as a chairman was close to his players as well, but not too close – he never went in the dressing room, but he would always phone or text.

“He was honestly a lovely, beautiful man.”

Conversation