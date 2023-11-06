Nathan Shaw eyes play-off push for Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Nathan Shaw eyes play-off push for Caley Thistle

The winger kept his cool to score against Championship leaders Dundee United, who hit back for a 1-1 draw. Inverness are now just five points away from fourth place with games in hand.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Nathan Shaw fires Caley Thistle in front against Dundee United in Saturday's game which ended 1-1. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Nathan Shaw fires Caley Thistle in front against Dundee United in Saturday's game which ended 1-1. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group

Nathan Shaw insists Caley Thistle have plenty of time to turn their Championship season into a chase for promotion.

The winger scored the opening goal on Saturday away to unbeaten table-toppers Dundee United, only for Kevin Holt to secure a 1-1 draw moments later.

It did extend ICT’s unbeaten run under manager Duncan Ferguson to four matches and, despite their ninth placing, they are just three points behind Arbroath, with at least one game in hand on many sides. They sit just five points adrift of fourth-placed Dunfermline Athletic.

Nathan Shaw (second from right, facing) celebrates his goal for ICT against Dundee United.

‘We believe we can beat anyone’

After scoring his third goal of the campaign, Shaw says there are plenty of reasons for Inverness to be thinking positively.

He said: “We were on a good run last season, especially in the Scottish Cup when we reached the final.

“At the end of the season, we almost got into the play-offs. It’s all about doing that again this season.

“The play-offs are definitely not beyond us this season. There are still a lot of games and points to play for.

“We’re confident in every game we go into. We believe we can beat whoever we are up against.

“We’re obviously not where we want to be in the league but we have nothing to fear in this league either.

“It’s all about climbing the table to see how high we can reach.”

Momentum growing at Caley Thistle

Shaw’s goal against United stemmed from a cracking counter-attack, with Cammy Harper’s lung-busting run leading to Shaw’s cool finish.

The 22-year-old Englishman was thrilled to have shown the killer touch to earn the draw.

He said: “It was definitely a well-deserved point.

“We could have scored early on and that probably would have changed the game, but in the end we’re delighted with the point and I was delighted to get on the scoresheet.

“We’re now four games unbeaten and gaining momentum each week.

“Not getting beaten is massive and we want to keep that going for as long as possible.”

‘Tweaks’ making a difference – Shaw

Shaw reckons small changes are taking effect under Ferguson, with Saturday’s switch from a back four to three-man defence working well.

He added: “I wouldn’t say the manager has changed a great deal, to be fair.

“We knew what quality we had in this squad, so it’s just been little tweaks here and there.

“On Saturday, we changed our shape and I thought it worked very well, especially early doors.

“Everyone is buzzing around the place. There is a good feeling around the club and that is helping us on the pitch.

ICT fans ‘made a difference’ – Shaw

And Shaw saved a final word for the vocal Caley Jags fans who backed their team from the first to last whistle at United.

He said: “We thank our supporters for coming all the way to Dundee on Saturday.

“It’s a long distance, but it made a massive difference, especially later in the game when we were digging in to get the point. We have just got thanks them for their support.”

Goodwin tips bright future for ICT

Dundee United remain four points clear of Raith Rovers, having played one match more than the Fifers.

Their manager Jim Goodwin tips Caley Thistle to at the very least be free from any relegation troubles under Ferguson.

He said: “Inverness have been on a decent run of form since Duncan has come in.

“He has them very well organised and I think that’s them unbeaten in four.

“It doesn’t surprise me to be honest and I think Inverness will be absolutely fine this year and I can see them climbing the table with the quality that they have at the top end of the pitch and the physicality they have in defence.”

He added: “I thought it was a decent game for a 1-1 draw, it was an entertaining watch for the people who were here.

“Of course we wanted to give the fans the victory to go home and cheer about because we are not back here for a number of weeks.

“But seven points from the last three games in eight days I don’t think is a terrible return.”

Inverness get set for Honest Men

Caley Thistle’s quest for more points continues on Saturday when they welcome Ayr United to the Caledonian Stadium.

With that fixture taking place on Remembrance Day, the club is offering a free adult and child ticket to current and former military personnel.

Free tickets can be redeemed with relevant ID at the Caledonian Stadium (Mon-Fri, 10am-4pm) and on the day of the match.

More from Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson shows his delight after Nathan Shaw put Caley Thistle 1-0 ahead at Dundee United. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson delighted as Caley Thistle hold leaders Dundee United
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Ross Brownlee/SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson says Caley Thistle revival is down to players
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson focused for return to 'title favourites' Dundee United
Caley Jags midfielder Max Anderson is determined to cause an upset at Dundee United. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle's Max Anderson aims to halt Dundee United's title push
Ex-Inverness star Nick Ross is helping California-based Sacramento Republic aim for the USL Championship title. This weekend, they are in the Western Conference final. Images: Courtesy of Sacramento Republic
Ex-Caley Thistle star Nick Ross going for glory with Sacramento Republic
Lewis Nicolson celebrates scoring for Caley Thistle against Arbroath last season. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's Lewis Nicolson plots route back from horror injury
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Fans' flak over Aberdeen's Premiership performances and points return will be no…
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson takes his team to leaders Dundee United this weekend. Images: SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson: In-form Caley Thistle 'can carry no passengers'
Inverness' David Wotherspoon, third from left, celebrates his goal to make it 1-0 against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: Good return from Duncan Ferguson's first three matches but plenty…
Inverness' Cillian Sheridan making his debut against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.
Striker Cillian Sheridan says he's signed for Caley Thistle with 'chip on shoulder' to…