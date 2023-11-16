David Carson looking for Caley Thistle to capitalise on game in hand at Dunfermline

David Carson is determined to capitalise on Caley Thistle’s Championship rivals being out of action when they face Dunfermline on Saturday.

Inverness make the trip to East End Park in the only league fixture of the day, with a number of their fellow second-tier sides in SPFL Trust Trophy action.

Caley Jags are now undefeated in five matches since Duncan Ferguson’s appointment as manager, with last weekend’s 3-1 win against Ayr United moving them up to eighth in the table.

A victory in Fife would move the Highlanders into fifth spot, with midfielder Carson determined to take advantage of the opportunity.

He said: “Dunfermline have started quite well. They are in a good position.

“It’s going to be a massive game for both teams. We’ve got to look at ourselves, and make sure we go down there and try to ultimately take the three points.

“We know what’s at stake, as it’s a catch-up game for us both.

“If we go down there and take three points, we leapfrog a few places and it puts us in a good position.

“It’s one of the biggest games of the season – if not the biggest game of the season – to try and get ourselves in the right end of the table.

“We have had a few good results and picked up points all the way, but we haven’t seemed to be able to move league position.

“Thankfully that happened on Saturday, and – again – it’s in our hands to do the same against Dunfermline.

“We are all aware of that.”

Encouraging start under Ferguson

Carson has been encouraged with the start to life working under Ferguson, with the Englishman eager to prolong the feel-good factor.

He added: “We are picking up points, and performing fairly well in large spells of games.

“That has given every one of the players a confidence boost in games.

“The stuff we are working on seems to be coming off, which adds to everyone’s confidence.

“We are all knuckling down to the tasks we are being set, and the demands that are being put on us.

“It’s a really good place at the moment.

“We just need to keep up the standards that have been shown.”

Changed role for midfielder Carson

Carson has been pitched into an unfamiliar wide-right position in recent weeks, and was heavily involved in much of Caley Thistle’s attacking play in their triumph over Ayr.

The 28-year-old – who netted a late winner in a 1-0 triumph at East End Park in March 2021 – is feeling the benefits of the work being done on the training ground.

Carson added: “The manager has come in with his own style of play and tactics.

“He has tried to implement that on certain players he thinks can carry out the role within the build-up to the games, and show the style of play we want to go and have.

“Everyone is adapting to that and showcasing their ability in certain situations and roles that have been asked of them.

“It has been a good start – but that’s all it has been so far.”