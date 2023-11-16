David Carson looking for Caley Thistle to capitalise on game in hand at Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Carson looking for Caley Thistle to capitalise on game in hand at Dunfermline

Inverness have the opportunity to move up to fifth in the Championship table with a victory at East End Park.

By Andy Skinner
David Carson in action against Ayr United. Image: SNS
David Carson in action against Ayr United. Image: SNS

David Carson is determined to capitalise on Caley Thistle’s Championship rivals being out of action when they face Dunfermline on Saturday.

Inverness make the trip to East End Park in the only league fixture of the day, with a number of their fellow second-tier sides in SPFL Trust Trophy action.

Caley Jags are now undefeated in five matches since Duncan Ferguson’s appointment as manager, with last weekend’s 3-1 win against Ayr United moving them up to eighth in the table.

A victory in Fife would move the Highlanders into fifth spot, with midfielder Carson determined to take advantage of the opportunity.

He said: “Dunfermline have started quite well. They are in a good position.

David Carson in action against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.

“It’s going to be a massive game for both teams. We’ve got to look at ourselves, and make sure we go down there and try to ultimately take the three points.

“We know what’s at stake, as it’s a catch-up game for us both.

“If we go down there and take three points, we leapfrog a few places and it puts us in a good position.

“It’s one of the biggest games of the season – if not the biggest game of the season – to try and get ourselves in the right end of the table.

“We have had a few good results and picked up points all the way, but we haven’t seemed to be able to move league position.

“Thankfully that happened on Saturday, and – again – it’s in our hands to do the same against Dunfermline.

“We are all aware of that.”

Encouraging start under Ferguson

Carson has been encouraged with the start to life working under Ferguson, with the Englishman eager to prolong the feel-good factor.

He added: “We are picking up points, and performing fairly well in large spells of games.

“That has given every one of the players a confidence boost in games.

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS.

“The stuff we are working on seems to be coming off, which adds to everyone’s confidence.

“We are all knuckling down to the tasks we are being set, and the demands that are being put on us.

“It’s a really good place at the moment.

“We just need to keep up the standards that have been shown.”

Changed role for midfielder Carson

Carson has been pitched into an unfamiliar wide-right position in recent weeks, and was heavily involved in much of Caley Thistle’s attacking play in their triumph over Ayr.

The 28-year-old – who netted a late winner in a 1-0 triumph at East End Park in March 2021 – is feeling the benefits of the work being done on the training ground.

Carson added: “The manager has come in with his own style of play and tactics.

“He has tried to implement that on certain players he thinks can carry out the role within the build-up to the games, and show the style of play we want to go and have.

“Everyone is adapting to that and showcasing their ability in certain situations and roles that have been asked of them.

“It has been a good start – but that’s all it has been so far.”

