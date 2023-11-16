Duncan Ferguson says rising Caley Thistle must not lose sight of teams below them in Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson says rising Caley Thistle must not lose sight of teams below them in Championship

Inverness moved up to eighth spot thanks to last weekend's 3-1 victory over Ayr United.

By Andy Skinner
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

Duncan Ferguson insists Caley Thistle cannot lose sight of what is beneath them in their efforts to climb the Championship table.

Inverness moved out of the relegation zone into eighth spot courtesy of their 3-1 win over Ayr United last week.

It has shifted Caley Jags closer to a cluster of teams occupying mid-table positions, and a victory away to Dunfermline on Saturday would move them up to fifth place.

Inverness currently sit above Arbroath on goal difference, with Morton four points adrift in bottom spot.

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS.

Ferguson is playing down any talk of moving into play-off contention – insisting they must continue to focus on keeping the sides below them at arm’s length.

He said: “You always look and think, don’t you?

“It is ifs, and could bes.

“I tend to look at what’s beneath.

“When I first came in, we had one point and were cut adrift a little bit. Now we’re closing the gap.

“We’re still only goal difference outside the relegation place, so we really need to keep winning, picking up points and putting pressure on teams above us.

“It is too early to talk about play-offs, because the play-offs are next year.

“First and foremost, let’s try and get away from the bottom of the league and see where that takes us.”

Caley Jags boss praises buy-in from squad

Ferguson remains undefeated since replacing Billy Dodds as manager in September, with three wins and two draws.

He insists strong results are helping him to get his demands across to the Caley Jags’ players.

Ferguson added: “People buy into it when you’re winning. Their work ethic has been there and they are getting results.

“That’s what I’ve been impressed by.

“They really are working 100% and that’s all you can ask for.

Inverness’ David Wotherspoon celebrates scoring to make it 3-1 with teammates Morgan Boyes and Cameron Harper. Image: SNS.

“Yes, we’ve got ideas and tactics and the players buy into it when you’re getting results.

“It’s good that they are enjoying it, but it is the results, isn’t it?

“We just have to keep working as hard as we can, keep putting our ideas over to the players.

“Hopefully, then, the results will keep coming.”

Ferguson is continuing to play down the credit he is due for overseeing Caley Jags’ turnaround, insisting it is up to his players to deliver the goods.

He added: “I’ll say it again – football players win football matches.

“It is the players who have done it. They’ve done really well.

“I set them up and I train them, but they’re the ones who cross the white line.”

More from Caley Thistle

David Carson in action against Ayr United. Image: SNS
David Carson looking for Caley Thistle to capitalise on game in hand at Dunfermline
Caley Jags defender Danny Devine will hope to defeat his old club Dunfermline this weekend. Image: SNS Group
Boss Duncan Ferguson offered Caley Thistle players 'clean slate', says Danny Devine
Aberdeen's Ross Doohan comforts a dejected Ryan Duncan at Celtic Park. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen must overcome the fear factor following Glasgow mauling
Inverness' David Wotherspoon celebrates scoring to make it 3-1 with teammates Morgan Boyes and Cameron Harper. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: Some of the football was a joy to watch
David Wotherspoon celebrates opening the scoring for Caley Thistle against Ayr United in spectacular fashion. Images: SNS Group/Craig Brown
David Wotherspoon says Caley Thistle can raise bar further after extending unbeaten run to…
David Wotherspoon celebrates his opening goal for Inverness against Ayr United. Images: SNS Group/Craig Brown
Duncan Ferguson delighted as Caley Thistle move up to eighth spot with 3-1 win…
Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers has kept an impressive club record 84 clean sheets in 249 appearances. Image: SNS Group
Milestone match for Caley Thistle's Mark Ridgers as Premiership football remains the goal
Caley Thistle Women celebrate scoring in their SWF Championship win over Westdyke.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason hails her side's attacking threat after scoring 21…
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson outlines attacking vision for Caley Thistle
Sean Welsh made his playing return for Inverness last month, but he suffered a back injury in that semi-final. Image: Jasperimage
Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh suffers fresh injury setback after jumping over a fence

Conversation