Caley Thistle fan view: Goals remain the only statistic which matters

More than ever before we like to analyse football to death.

How much possession, how many corners, who deserved more, whose luck was out.

Yet, only one statistic matters – how many goals did you score compared to your opponents.

On Saturday at East End Park we saw a game that really did bear this out in the 1-1 draw.

Dunfermline dominated the game before the break yet went in a goal down.

Caley Thistle were better after the break but before the game was over they had been pegged back by the Pars.

I guess we should be thankful for games like this.

One of the great things about football is how unpredictable it can be. Sometimes, games just don’t make sense.

For example, how could Dunfermline hit the woodwork seven times during the course of 90 minutes?

There’s no answer to that question and we should simply celebrate that such peculiarities occur.

Finished like a striker! 👏 Danny Devine's goal which opened the scoring against Dunfermline 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/LeWeUY7EgP — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) November 19, 2023

Inverness will have been disappointed to concede so late, while Dunfermline will wonder how they took so long to score.

Another win for us would have been wonderful but I’m not sure we merited it.

Nevertheless, the unbeaten run keeps going and on Saturday we start this year’s Scottish Cup adventure.

A home tie against Cowdenbeath looks the ideal third round draw but there will be surprises around the country and a result or two that defies logic or league positions.

We just need to make sure it doesn’t happen to us.