‘Novel’ Blackburn-based whisky business selling bottles worth tens of thousands gets licence after ‘taking off brilliantly’

Many Scots will soon be bringing in the bells with a wee dram.

But while some of us might dig out a single malt from the cupboard for Hogmanay, it’s unlikely to be anything like that on offer at Aberdeenshire’s new whisky emporium…

Dunecht Whisky sells bottles of Scotland’s national drink worth, in some cases, more than £50,000.

But it doesn’t stop there.

Alongside rare Macallans costing tens of thousands, there’s a bottle of James Bond-themed Bolllinger priced at £7,000 on offer at the moment.

And licensing chiefs have now paved the way for the booming business to continue to grow from its new base between Aberdeen and Inverurie.

What is Dunecht Whisky?

The business boasts of its “passion that extends to a vast knowledge and expertise in the buying and selling of rare and vintage examples of the amber nectar”.

And its website asks collectors to get in touch to “turn their unwanted whisky into cash”.

Bottles can then be shipped all over the world from the unit at Blackburn Industrial Estate.

It’s helmed by local businessman Ian Gauld, who operates Dunecht Garage among other interests, and Oliver Payne, who runs Payne’s Collectibles.

During the recent meeting, councillors learned how the new venture was already thriving…

‘It has taken off brilliantly’

Licensing lawyer Janet Hood hailed her clients’ “exciting” plans.

The solicitor said: “The business sources special spirits for sale from across the world, which are dispatched across the world.

“And it has taken off brilliantly.”

She explained that they had “tested the waters” for a few months before going forward with plans to take on the unit in Blackburn Industrial Estate permanently.

The lawyer added: “My clients are anxious to get the business under way, it’s a fairly novel business to be honest.”

Councillors went on to unanimously grant the licence for the unit.

Plans lodged to expand unit as venture proves popular

Meanwhile, a separate planning application for a storage container at the Dunecht Whisky base in Blackburn Industrial Estate has been lodged.

You can see the plans here.