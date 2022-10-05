Peterhead: Jim McInally wants side to maintain high standards ahead of FC Edinburgh clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead boss Jim McInally hopes his side have “set their standard” for the rest of the season after a tumultuous start.

The Blue Toon scored twice in the closing minutes of the game against Dunfermline at the weekend, in a game that appeared lost.

While McInally was already pleased with his team’s performance, late goals from Jason Brown and debutant Michael Hewitt were the icing on the cake.

He now wants them to keep hitting those levels, starting with the trip to FC Edinburgh tonight.

“The way it happened was good for the players,” said McInally. “They see what happens when they keep at it, putting the ball in the box and keeping it alive.

“Keeping themselves in the game for so long was a big help. I think they all took a bit of belief out of their performance. The two goals at the end made it even better.

“I don’t know if it’s a break or they got what they were due, by keeping at it. You just hope it’s a point where they say ‘we’ve set our standards now’ and they keep it going.

“We’ve got this game tonight and playing a team that can go top of the league if they beat us. It’s another good challenge for us, to keep up the standards they set on Saturday.

“It’s not the first time this season they’ve played well. That’s why I spoke to one or two after Saturday and said ‘that’s why we’re on at you’ because that’s the levels they should be at most weeks.”

Peterhead and Edinburgh, who dropped the “City” part of their name at the start of this season, were both vying for the League Two title in 2019 before McInally’s side emerged triumphant.

While the Blue Toon are still bottom of the third tier, their manager believes they are capable of causing the capital club problems.

“They’ve started the season brilliantly but some of their poorer games have been home games,” said McInally. “Meadowbank is apparently a strange place to play because the crowd are so far away.

“If that’s something they find a problem, hopefully it’s something we can take advantage of.

“We’re both coming off the back of decent results. For them to go to Montrose and win is fantastic. They’ve got good experience with (Liam) Fontaine, (Kieran) MacDonald and Danny Handling, plus they’ve got their tie up with Hibs and have three good players from them.

“We know what to expect from them but know if we play with the same discipline, we’ll have a chance at the other end to score goals.”

Captain Paul Dixon is out but Conor O’Keefe is back involved.