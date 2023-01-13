Peterhead: Jason Brown sees desired quality in new recruits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead: Jason Brown sees desired quality in new recruits

By Jamie Durent
January 13, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 13, 2023, 7:23 am
Peterhead defender Jason Brown. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead defender Jason Brown. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Peterhead defender Jason brown feels the club are finally getting the quality of recruits they need in their survival battle.

Manager David Robertson has brought in five new players – Kevin Joshua, Glenn Gabriel, Daniel Fosu, Boris Melingui and Kieran Shanks – with only Joshua a defensive signing.

Peterhead have struggled for goals all season and are still to score in Robertson’s four games in charge.

But now with Gabriel, Melingui and Shanks all forward options, as well as Russell McLean coming back from suspension, Brown feels they now have the requisite quality from their new arrivals.

“We’ve had new faces all season, so it’s something we’ve been used to,” said Brown. “So I wouldn’t say it’s just fresh faces that have given us a lift.

“But you can see the players have got the quality to get us up the pitch.

“Until the manager came in, we’ve maybe not been able to get the quality we needed.

New Peterhead signing Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
New Peterhead signing Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“We’re starting to get a bit of quality at the top end of the pitch and you’re seeing in the last few games that has helped.

“As defenders, we know how bad it’s been this season, but if you look into the games we’ve never really had a whole team performance. But the last few weeks have been better.”

Words of advice for Tom Ritchie

Young goalkeeper Tom Ritchie has caught the eye during his loan spell with the Blue Toon.

The Aberdeen stopper kept his first clean sheet against Montrose and saved a penalty in defeat to Airdrieonians last Saturday.

Brown feels Ritchie will have learned from the adversity he has faced with Peterhead, but urged him to keep his performance levels high.

“Tom is still the game and he’s made a few mistakes, but we’re here for him when he needs it,” said Brown.

“He’s a good goalie, is a good kicker and shot-stopper. He’s been worked to the hilt and he’s not shied away from that challenge.

Tom Ritchie made his Peterhead debut against Montrose last weekend. Photos by Duncan Brown
Peterhead goalkeeper Tom Ritchie. Image: Duncan Brown

“For a young goalie to come in and show a willingness to perform is good. He takes responsibility and has shown his personality.

“If you ask any player, they would take getting experience of first-team football over playing youth or reserve football.

“I’ve told him he needs to keep his standards high and perform as well as he can, as it will do him well in the long run.

“Hopefully he doesn’t go through a period like this in his career again.”

Eyes on a repeat performance at Dunfermline

Peterhead are at East End Park this weekend to face Dunfermline, with the two sides drawing 2-2 in the reverse fixture.

Brown was on target that day as the Blue Toon launched a late fightback – and sees no reason why they cannot take something from the game tomorrow.

“They are flying high and look like the team to beat,” said Brown. “It’s going to be a really tough ask, but we’ll go down there with no-one hiding.

Jason Brown scores for Peterhead against Dunfermline. Image: Duncan Brown
Jason Brown scores for Peterhead against Dunfermline. Image: Duncan Brown

“We’ve got to stick our chests out now, until the end of the season, and hopefully get the breaks we’ve not been getting.

“That day (the 2-2 draw) we performed really well and were well and truly in the game. We know we’ve got it in us, but it’s going to be a massive task.

“We’ve got to start taking a bit more responsibility than we have, put our best foot forward and see where it takes us.”

