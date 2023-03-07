Layton Bisland confident in Peterhead’s ability to stay in League One

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead loanee Layton Bisland believes they have it within themselves to stave off relegation from League One.

The Dundee United full-back, who joined in January, has featured regularly in the Blue Toon side fighting for their lives at the foot of the third tier.

It looks to be a straight fight between Peterhead and Clyde as to who will go down automatically and who will get a second chance in the play-offs.

Improved as a team

“Since I’ve come in, the feeling of the team seems to believe that we can stay up and we will fight to stay up,” said Bisland.

“We’ve have definitely improved as a team. There has been a lot of new faces coming in, including me, but we are starting to click which is positive. We just have to start picking up points.

“It’s hard as a part-time team to click quickly just because of only training two or three times a week, but we feel we are capable and positive of staying up.

“It would be a massive achievement for all involved the club. The manager, players and the fans – we’re all in this together and us as players we have to do it on the pitch.”

The Blue Toon were thumped 5-0 by Falkirk on Saturday and face league-leaders Dunfermline this weekend.

Bisland has had a couple of handy sounding boards for his switch to the Blue Toon, in the shape of a couple of United team-mates.

Enjoyed time at Peterhead

Both Kieran Freeman and Flynn Duffy had loan spells at Balmoor and gained valuable game-time.

“I spoke to the both of them and the both of them had all positive things to say about Peterhead,” said Bisland. “They enjoyed their time here and they felt it improved them as a player so I’m looking to do the same.

“They also said it is a great club with good fans and it’s very easy to settle in, which I’ve felt in the short time I’ve been here.

“I think the more you play as a young player it is the best thing for you and especially playing in a hard league against good players is going to have a benefit on you as a player.”

Bisland spent the first half of the season on loan at Lowland League side Cowdenbeath, before returning to United at the start of the year.

He has been pitched in at the deep end with Peterhead, but has relished the experience, with the aim of returning to Tannadice to push for a first-team berth.

Biggest challenge so far

He said: “The experiences I learn on loan will definitely help me go to back to Dundee United and push forward towards the first team.”

“The biggest challenge I’ve faced was probably my first game against Dunfermline away, as I only had one training session with the team,” he added. “Playing in front of 4,000 fans was a eye opener.

“It was the biggest crowd I’ve played in front of, but, despite the result, I enjoyed the experience and the buzz it gave me.

“My experience so far has been enjoyable. I feel like since I’ve come in the manager and his staff has had faith in me and I’ve just got to back it up.

“I think this experience is going to help me improve as a player and as a young player to play in a hard league is beneficial.”