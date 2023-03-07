Layton Bisland confident in Peterhead’s ability to stay in League One

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Layton Bisland confident in Peterhead’s ability to stay in League One

By Jamie Durent
March 7, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 7, 2023, 11:48 am
Layton Bisland in action for Peterhead against Kelty Hearts. Image: Duncan Brown
Layton Bisland in action for Peterhead against Kelty Hearts. Image: Duncan Brown

Peterhead loanee Layton Bisland believes they have it within themselves to stave off relegation from League One.

The Dundee United full-back, who joined in January, has featured regularly in the Blue Toon side fighting for their lives at the foot of the third tier.

It looks to be a straight fight between Peterhead and Clyde as to who will go down automatically and who will get a second chance in the play-offs.

Improved as a team

“Since I’ve come in, the feeling of the team seems to believe that we can stay up and we will fight to stay up,” said Bisland.

“We’ve have definitely improved as a team. There has been a lot of new faces coming in, including me, but we are starting to click which is positive. We just have to start picking up points.

“It’s hard as a part-time team to click quickly just because of only training two or three times a week, but we feel we are capable and positive of staying up.

“It would be a massive achievement for all involved the club. The manager, players and the fans – we’re all in this together and us as players we have to do it on the pitch.”

The Blue Toon were thumped 5-0 by Falkirk on Saturday and face league-leaders Dunfermline this weekend.

Bisland has had a couple of handy sounding boards for his switch to the Blue Toon, in the shape of a couple of United team-mates.

Kieran Freeman during his time with Peterhead. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Enjoyed time at Peterhead

Both Kieran Freeman and Flynn Duffy had loan spells at Balmoor and gained valuable game-time.

“I spoke to the both of them and the both of them had all positive things to say about Peterhead,” said Bisland. “They enjoyed their time here and they felt it improved them as a player so I’m looking to do the same.

“They also said it is a great club with good fans and it’s very easy to settle in, which I’ve felt in the short time I’ve been here.

“I think the more you play as a young player it is the best thing for you and especially playing in a hard league against good players is going to have a benefit on you as a player.”

Layton Bisland challenges Alloa Athletic's Luke Strachan. Image: Duncan Brown
Layton Bisland challenges Alloa Athletic's Luke Strachan. Image: Duncan Brown

Bisland spent the first half of the season on loan at Lowland League side Cowdenbeath, before returning to United at the start of the year.

He has been pitched in at the deep end with Peterhead, but has relished the experience, with the aim of returning to Tannadice to push for a first-team berth.

Biggest challenge so far

He said: “The experiences I learn on loan will definitely help me go to back to Dundee United and push forward towards the first team.”

“The biggest challenge I’ve faced was probably my first game against Dunfermline away, as I only had one training session with the team,” he added. “Playing in front of 4,000 fans was a eye opener.

“It was the biggest crowd I’ve played in front of, but, despite the result, I enjoyed the experience and the buzz it gave me.

“My experience so far has been enjoyable. I feel like since I’ve come in the manager and his staff has had faith in me and I’ve just got to back it up.

“I think this experience is going to help me improve as a player and as a young player to play in a hard league is beneficial.”

