Peterhead boss David Robertson sees a bright future ahead for Blue Toon

Peterhead manager David Robertson believes the growing number of players ready to commit their future to the Blue Toon shows the future is bright for the club.

Conor O’Keefe has signed a two-year extension and joins a growing number of players such as Andy McCarthy and Stuart McKenzie who have committed their future to the club.

Blue Toon boss Robertson expects further contract extensions to be announced this month and is delighted to see players buy into his vision for the club.

He said: “We expect to announce another two or three extensions in the next few weeks and it is important we have a core of players.

“Every player I’ve spoken to so far about staying has been pretty keen so it says a lot about how they feel about the future at the club.

“They are the ones who can help get us out of the situation we’re in and knowing they will be here next season is important.”

Players returning for survival bid

O’Keefe, who has been out since October with a knee injury, is nearing a return and Robertson hopes to have other key players back to bolster the club’s bid to stay in the division.

He said: “Conor is a couple of weeks away. His surgery was 10 days ago and he is making good progress.

“I’ve never seen him play in the flesh but I’ve heard a lot about him and from what I’ve watched on video he is definitely a player I want around and I think he will be able to help us in the run-in as well.

“We’ve got to be careful we don’t rush these guys.

“Hamish Ritchie is not that far away from being back involved too but we have to make sure we look after these guys as they’ve been out a long time.

“We’ve had Layton Bisland, who has been out for a couple of weeks, getting closer to a return so we’re in good shape.”

Blue Toon have work to do in final nine games

The Blue Toon return to action this weekend at play-off contenders Airdrieonians.

Peterhead are three points behind second bottom Clyde with a game in hand and Robertson is looking for a strong finish from his side as they bid to avoid automatic relegation.

Robertson believes his players have shown there is cause for optimism following recent performances.

He said: “We’re staying in games longer, we’re a tougher team to break down and we’re now creating chances.

“But it’s fine margins.

“We have spells where we’re doing well but not taking our chances or making a mistake and it has cost us points.

“People might look at the table and say nothing is changing much but we have been picking up points and have been more competitive in games.

“If we keep going the way we’re going we will pick up points.

“We can’t keep going hoping Clyde don’t pick up any points and we beat them.

“We have to do it ourselves but we’re capable of doing that as I feel we’re a team on the up.

“Take out the last game against Falkirk, who for me are the best footballing team in the league, and I think our performances have been good.

“The Kelty performance was a good battling one but we need to go down to Airdrie and give a good account of ourselves.

“We need to turn these good performances into points.”