Peterhead have to turn improvements into points, says caretaker co-boss Jordon Brown

Jordon Brown has noticed considerable improvements at Peterhead, but he knows it means nothing if they fail to pick up points.

Despite suffering defeats in Brown and team-mate Ryan Strachan’s first two games at the helm, the duo have noticed positive changes on the pitch against Alloa and Queen of the South.

Brown hopes that trend continues when Peterhead host FC Edinburgh this afternoon, but admits increasing their points tally has to be the priority.

With six games left until the end of the season, the Buchan side sit at the foot of the table with 12 points after 30 games – four fewer than Clyde, who have played 31 times.

Brown said: “It does feel like we’re moving closer (to getting points) and you can see that in the reaction against Queen of the South last weekend – everyone was so gutted when they scored late on because we felt we deserved something.

“There were so many positives, but ultimately it means nothing without picking up the points. We’ve reiterated that to the boys.

“To show the improvements – it’s all fine talking about it, but we need to get the points which can then act as a springboard for us moving forward.

“We’ve got three games (FC Edinburgh, Dunfermline and Montrose) in seven days now and they’re going to be massive.

“It’s nine points up for grabs and we’ve got to look at it that way.

“Everyone around the club and people who have come to watch the games have seen improvement, but we know that means nothing without putting points on the board.”

Brown wants Peterhead to come out the traps and score

One thing Brown believes Peterhead still need to be better at is taking control of games.

He said: “We’ve seen the improvements, but now it’s about getting that final bit.

“Getting the first goal in the game is so important and getting ourselves ahead in games is something that’s not happened nearly enough this season.

“If we can score first then confidence comes with leading a game. It’s something we’re looking to encourage the boys to do.

“It’s easier said than done but it’s me and Ryan’s responsibility to instill that belief in the players so they can go out and do it against FC Edinburgh.”

After the FC Edinburgh clash, the Blue Toon host league leaders Dunfermline on Tuesday night and Brown hopes they can make their home advantage count in both matches at Balmoor.

He said: “It’s been a tricky place to come over the years. We’re excited to be back at home on Saturday.

“The last home game (against Alloa) came after a whirlwind week, so we’ve tried to settle and calm things down as best we can and that should help us.

“Having back-to-back home games is massive for us.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re in the right frame of mind and in the right physical state to go out and really take the game to these teams.”