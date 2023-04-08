Peterhead have to turn improvements into points, says caretaker co-boss Jordon Brown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead have to turn improvements into points, says caretaker co-boss Jordon Brown

The Blue Toon host FC Edinburgh in desperate need of points as they sit four adrift of Clyde at the foot of the table.

By Sophie Goodwin
Peterhead player-coach Jordon Brown, right. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead player-coach Jordon Brown, right. Image: Duncan Brown.

Jordon Brown has noticed considerable improvements at Peterhead, but he knows it means nothing if they fail to pick up points.

Despite suffering defeats in Brown and team-mate Ryan Strachan’s first two games at the helm, the duo have noticed positive changes on the pitch against Alloa and Queen of the South.

Brown hopes that trend continues when Peterhead host FC Edinburgh this afternoon, but admits increasing their points tally has to be the priority.

With six games left until the end of the season, the Buchan side sit at the foot of the table with 12 points after 30 games – four fewer than Clyde, who have played 31 times.

Brown said: “It does feel like we’re moving closer (to getting points) and you can see that in the reaction against Queen of the South last weekend – everyone was so gutted when they scored late on because we felt we deserved something.

“There were so many positives, but ultimately it means nothing without picking up the points. We’ve reiterated that to the boys.

Jason Brown equalised for Peterhead before Queen of the South’s late winner in the 2-1 defeat. Image: Duncan Brown.

“To show the improvements – it’s all fine talking about it, but we need to get the points which can then act as a springboard for us moving forward.

“We’ve got three games (FC Edinburgh, Dunfermline and Montrose) in seven days now and they’re going to be massive.

“It’s nine points up for grabs and we’ve got to look at it that way.

“Everyone around the club and people who have come to watch the games have seen improvement, but we know that means nothing without putting points on the board.”

Brown wants Peterhead to come out the traps and score

One thing Brown believes Peterhead still need to be better at is taking control of games.

He said: “We’ve seen the improvements, but now it’s about getting that final bit.

“Getting the first goal in the game is so important and getting ourselves ahead in games is something that’s not happened nearly enough this season.

“If we can score first then confidence comes with leading a game. It’s something we’re looking to encourage the boys to do.

“It’s easier said than done but it’s me and Ryan’s responsibility to instill that belief in the players so they can go out and do it against FC Edinburgh.”

Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS

After the FC Edinburgh clash, the Blue Toon host league leaders Dunfermline on Tuesday night and Brown hopes they can make their home advantage count in both matches at Balmoor.

He said: “It’s been a tricky place to come over the years. We’re excited to be back at home on Saturday.

“The last home game (against Alloa) came after a whirlwind week, so we’ve tried to settle and calm things down as best we can and that should help us.

“Having back-to-back home games is massive for us.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re in the right frame of mind and in the right physical state to go out and really take the game to these teams.”

