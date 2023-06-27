Peterhead: Hamish Ritchie keen to ‘kick on’ following injury-stricken campaign

Peterhead midfielder Hamish Ritchie is keen for a fresh start when the new season gets underway following an injury-stricken 2022-23 campaign.

The 26-year-old only played one competitive game for the Blue Toon last term after he sustained a cruciate ligament injury in a League Cup match against Aberdeen in July.

Ritchie then had to watch from the sidelines during his recovery as Peterhead endured a difficult season – only winning three times – and were relegated from League One.

The Blue Toon are now preparing for life in League Two and travel to Victoria Park for their first pre-season match this evening against Breedon Highland League outfit Buckie Thistle.

Following friendlies against Buckie, Banks o’ Dee, Dyce and Cove Rangers, Peterhead kick off their competitive season on July 15 at home to Partick Thistle in the Viaplay Cup.

And Ritchie aims to play his part for Peterhead again now back fit following his lengthy injury ordeal.

Ritchie said: “It’s been the best part of a year now since the injury happened, and I haven’t played since, but training has been really good.

“Hopefully, I can just start to kick on from here. I’m feeling as fit as I’ve ever been.

“Behind the scenes, I’ve been running more than I ever have just to build up fitness, so I’m feeling really good and luckily I’ve not had any major setbacks.

“It can be tricky sometimes because it’s about managing it (the knee) and some days can be better than others, but I’ll get used to the demands and get fully back to normal.

“I should be fit for the start of the season. I’m targeting these pre-season games and the Viaplay Cup matches because I’m feeling really good.

“We’re just going to see what happens, but I’m not really putting any pressure on myself. I’ll be ready when I’m ready.”

Ritchie says he felt “helpless” having to watch on from the sidelines last term, but believes Peterhead must not dwell on the disappointment of relegation, and instead use it as motivation to get back on track.

Ritchie said: “This season definitely feels like a fresh start. The new managers (Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan) have come in and have been a breath of fresh air.

“There’s a really good feeling around the club just now on and off the pitch. There is a lot of positivity, so we’re expecting big things from this season.

“Everyone is obviously still hurt from getting relegated, but we’re in this position now and we can only look forward.

“There have been good changes at the club and the club have been brilliant with the players and staff, so hopefully we can repay them with doing well this season.”

Meanwhile, Buckie manager Graeme Stewart is keen for his players to show they can compete with opposition from a higher level.

The clash with the Blue Toon is the first of seven pre-season fixtures for the Jags ahead of the start of the Highland League season on July 29.

Boss Stewart said: “I want to see us compete with a team at a higher level.

“We feel we’re a good team and we want to be one of the best teams in the Highland League, if we want to do that then we should be able to be competitive with teams from a league above us.

“We’ve worked a lot already on attacking and defensive shape and we’ll try to carry out our game plan.”

New signing Darryl McHardy is missing for Buckie with captain Kevin Fraser and Shaun Wood both still sidelined by injury.

Sam Morrison, who missed all of last term, has returned to training and could feature.