Peterhead: Hamish Ritchie keen to ‘kick on’ following injury-stricken campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead: Hamish Ritchie keen to ‘kick on’ following injury-stricken campaign

Ritchie only played one competitive game for the Blue Toon last season after suffering a long-term knee injury in a League Cup clash with Aberdeen.

By Sophie Goodwin and Callum Law
Hamish Ritchie pictured celebrating after scoring for Peterhead.
Hamish Ritchie in action for Peterhead. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Peterhead midfielder Hamish Ritchie is keen for a fresh start when the new season gets underway following an injury-stricken 2022-23 campaign.

The 26-year-old only played one competitive game for the Blue Toon last term after he sustained a cruciate ligament injury in a League Cup match against Aberdeen in July.

Ritchie then had to watch from the sidelines during his recovery as Peterhead endured a difficult season – only winning three times – and were relegated from League One.

The Blue Toon are now preparing for life in League Two and travel to Victoria Park for their first pre-season match this evening against Breedon Highland League outfit Buckie Thistle.

Following friendlies against Buckie, Banks o’ Dee, Dyce and Cove Rangers, Peterhead kick off their competitive season on July 15 at home to Partick Thistle in the Viaplay Cup.

And Ritchie aims to play his part for Peterhead again now back fit following his lengthy injury ordeal.

Peterhead midfielder Hamish Ritchie is stretchered off
Peterhead midfielder Hamish Ritchie had to be stretchered off against Aberdeen and would go on to miss the rest of the season. Image: SNS

Ritchie said: “It’s been the best part of a year now since the injury happened, and I haven’t played since, but training has been really good.

“Hopefully, I can just start to kick on from here. I’m feeling as fit as I’ve ever been.

“Behind the scenes, I’ve been running more than I ever have just to build up fitness, so I’m feeling really good and luckily I’ve not had any major setbacks.

“It can be tricky sometimes because it’s about managing it (the knee) and some days can be better than others, but I’ll get used to the demands and get fully back to normal.

“I should be fit for the start of the season. I’m targeting these pre-season games and the Viaplay Cup matches because I’m feeling really good.

“We’re just going to see what happens, but I’m not really putting any pressure on myself. I’ll be ready when I’m ready.”

Pre-season a clean slate for the Blue Toon, while Buckie boss relishes pre-season challenge

Ritchie says he felt “helpless” having to watch on from the sidelines last term, but believes Peterhead must not dwell on the disappointment of relegation, and instead use it as motivation to get back on track.

Ritchie said: “This season definitely feels like a fresh start. The new managers (Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan) have come in and have been a breath of fresh air.

“There’s a really good feeling around the club just now on and off the pitch. There is a lot of positivity, so we’re expecting big things from this season.

“Everyone is obviously still hurt from getting relegated, but we’re in this position now and we can only look forward.

“There have been good changes at the club and the club have been brilliant with the players and staff, so hopefully we can repay them with doing well this season.”

Meanwhile, Buckie manager Graeme Stewart is keen for his players to show they can compete with opposition from a higher level.

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The clash with the Blue Toon is the first of seven pre-season fixtures for the Jags ahead of the start of the Highland League season on July 29.

Boss Stewart said: “I want to see us compete with a team at a higher level.

“We feel we’re a good team and we want to be one of the best teams in the Highland League, if we want to do that then we should be able to be competitive with teams from a league above us.

“We’ve worked a lot already on attacking and defensive shape and we’ll try to carry out our game plan.”

New signing Darryl McHardy is missing for Buckie with captain Kevin Fraser and Shaun Wood both still sidelined by injury.

Sam Morrison, who missed all of last term, has returned to training and could feature.

More from Press and Journal

Hamish Ritchie in action for Peterhead. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Scott Smith invites garden fans to explore some hidden gems
Hamish Ritchie in action for Peterhead. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Steve Micklewright: Misunderstood rewilding is key to land reform in Scotland
Escone directors Kevin Wyness and Mike Charles.
Aberdeen firm Escone in growth push after £500,00 contract wins
Hamish Ritchie in action for Peterhead. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Thief found dragging stolen lawnmowers around Aberdeen street
Hamish Ritchie in action for Peterhead. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
'I can do this': One-legged Lorna, 69, ready for 160ft Loch Ness bungee jump
Hamish Ritchie in action for Peterhead. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Coffee and cake trailer off the table after council warning, glamping pods on the…
Hamish Ritchie in action for Peterhead. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Duncan Shearer: Scottish football mourns the loss of a giant of the game in…
Hamish Ritchie in action for Peterhead. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Scott Begbie: 'Hold your nerve' is the latest meaningless phrase from a PM with…
Hamish Ritchie in action for Peterhead. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
A day to remember at the Golden Shears World Championships
Hamish Ritchie in action for Peterhead. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
£2 million funding pot to help north-east’s third sector reach net-zero