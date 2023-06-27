Aberdeen firm Escone in growth push after £500,00 contract wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen firm Escone in growth push after £500,00 contract wins

Company's growing workforce prompted move into bigger offices next door.

By Keith Findlay
Escone directors Kevin Wyness and Mike Charles.
Escone directors Kevin Wyness, left, and Mike Charles. Image: Mhor Media

Business software specialist Escone Solutions, of Aberdeen, has moved into bigger premises next door and grown its headcount by a third in the past year.

The workforce has expanded from 12 to 16 and expansion plans for the business are likely to deliver a further increase.

Bosses are bullish about prospects after the firm secured a raft of new and renewed business contracts worth more than £500,000.

Scottish Football Association and ScotRail among Escone’s new clients

The most recent win is with Your Housing Group, one of the UK’s largest housing providers, which has signed a consultancy contract agreement to improve its systems and processes.

Denholm Seafoods, Transport UK (formerly Abellio Transport), Bromsgrove District Housing Trust, the Scottish Football Association and Scotrail have all signed up to Escone Assist, the Aberdeen firm’s remote helpdesk product.

Meanwhile, Welsh social housing provider Newport City Homes has renewed its support and services contract for a further three years.

Diversifying into new sectors

These new deals have boosted Escone’s growth plans across a range of sectors, including transport, food and drink, and housing, as well as oil and gas.

Director Mike Charles said: “The past year has been very exciting for Escone. We have put a lot of time and effort into building strong, meaningful relationships with our clients.

“We have also continued to develop the team, bringing in new colleagues with varying degrees of experience, offering them opportunities to enhance their skills by giving them exposure to big client projects and external qualifications.

The past year has been very exciting for Escone. We have put a lot of time and effort into building strong, meaningful relationships with our clients.”

Mike Charles, director and co-founder.

“Our business growth and development plan includes increasing Escone Assist’s market share, introducing Finance BI Dashboards to market and continuing to help OpenAccounts and eBIS customers to get the most out of their applications.”

Pre-figured “FBO Dashboards” help firms stay on top of their finances. OpenAccounts is award-winning financial reporting software and eBIS a widely used business intelligence system.

Escone's new premises in South College Street.
Escone’s new premises in South College Street. Image: Google Maps

Escone is now based at 33 South College Street after relocating from smaller premises next door.

The company was co-founded in 2015 by Mr Charles and fellow director Kevin Wyness.

The pair both worked in the oil and gas industry, for energy services firm Stork, before being made redundant in a downturn and taking the plunge into business ownership.

More from Press and Journal

Explore Cuthberts Brae this weekend.
Scott Smith invites garden fans to explore some hidden gems
Local communities can get involved with rewilding, for the benefit of everyone (Image: Arthur Palmer/Shutterstock)
Steve Micklewright: Misunderstood rewilding is key to land reform in Scotland
Hamish Ritchie pictured celebrating after scoring for Peterhead.
Peterhead: Hamish Ritchie keen to 'kick on' following injury-stricken campaign
The incident happened on School Drive, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief found dragging stolen lawnmowers around Aberdeen street
Amputee Lorna Mackenzie, from Culloden, will attempt a bungee jump from a 160-foot crane in September. Image: DC Thomson/Highland Hospice
'I can do this': One-legged Lorna, 69, ready for 160ft Loch Ness bungee jump
Glamping pods in John O'Groats feature in this week's update. Image: James McColl/DC Thomson/Chris Donnan
Coffee and cake trailer off the table after council warning, glamping pods on the…
Craig Brown salutes the fans at full time after a win in his last game in charge at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Scottish football mourns the loss of a giant of the game in…
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Image: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
Scott Begbie: 'Hold your nerve' is the latest meaningless phrase from a PM with…
Golden Shears World Champion Gwion Evans from Wales.
A day to remember at the Golden Shears World Championships
To go with story by Danica Ollerova. Aberdeen Arts Centre musical commission Picture shows; Aberdeen Arts Centre musical commission. Aberdeen. Supplied by Aberdeen Arts Centre Date; Unknown
£2 million funding pot to help north-east’s third sector reach net-zero