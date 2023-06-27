Aberdeen firm Escone in growth push after £500,00 contract wins

Business software specialist Escone Solutions, of Aberdeen, has moved into bigger premises next door and grown its headcount by a third in the past year.

The workforce has expanded from 12 to 16 and expansion plans for the business are likely to deliver a further increase.

Bosses are bullish about prospects after the firm secured a raft of new and renewed business contracts worth more than £500,000.

Scottish Football Association and ScotRail among Escone’s new clients

The most recent win is with Your Housing Group, one of the UK’s largest housing providers, which has signed a consultancy contract agreement to improve its systems and processes.

Denholm Seafoods, Transport UK (formerly Abellio Transport), Bromsgrove District Housing Trust, the Scottish Football Association and Scotrail have all signed up to Escone Assist, the Aberdeen firm’s remote helpdesk product.

Meanwhile, Welsh social housing provider Newport City Homes has renewed its support and services contract for a further three years.

Diversifying into new sectors

These new deals have boosted Escone’s growth plans across a range of sectors, including transport, food and drink, and housing, as well as oil and gas.

Director Mike Charles said: “The past year has been very exciting for Escone. We have put a lot of time and effort into building strong, meaningful relationships with our clients.

“We have also continued to develop the team, bringing in new colleagues with varying degrees of experience, offering them opportunities to enhance their skills by giving them exposure to big client projects and external qualifications.

“Our business growth and development plan includes increasing Escone Assist’s market share, introducing Finance BI Dashboards to market and continuing to help OpenAccounts and eBIS customers to get the most out of their applications.”

Pre-figured “FBO Dashboards” help firms stay on top of their finances. OpenAccounts is award-winning financial reporting software and eBIS a widely used business intelligence system.

Escone is now based at 33 South College Street after relocating from smaller premises next door.

The company was co-founded in 2015 by Mr Charles and fellow director Kevin Wyness.

The pair both worked in the oil and gas industry, for energy services firm Stork, before being made redundant in a downturn and taking the plunge into business ownership.