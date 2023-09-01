Robert Ward relishing League Two challenge with Peterhead after Highland League experiences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robert Ward relishing League Two challenge with Peterhead after Highland League experiences

The winger joined the Blue Toon on a two-year deal from Inverurie Locos in May.

By Sophie Goodwin
Peterhead winger Robert Ward battles with East Fife's Sean Docherty on the opening day of the League Two season.
Robert Ward in action for new club Peterhead. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead winger Robert Ward says he is relishing the challenge of League Two after making the step up from the Breedon Highland League.

Ward, 22, signed for the Blue Toon on a two-year deal from Inverurie Locos in May, having spent two years with the Railwaymen after joining from Turriff United in 2021.

The attacker has started three out of Peterhead’s four League Two games so far, and feels he is adapting to the demands of playing in the SPFL.

He said: “I’m definitely relishing the challenge. I’ve found it to be a big difference.

“It’s what I expected, but also not what I expected at the same time. I’m just trying to get to grips with that and become more consistent with my own game.

Robert Ward during his time with Inverurie Locos in a match against Fraserburgh
Robert Ward during his time with Inverurie Locos. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“The players at this level are much smarter and more streetwise.

“This level is a lot more punishing compared to where I have played before.

“Each game is really closely fought and one mistake can define a whole game, so you really have to stay focused the whole 90 minutes.

“That’s the main thing I’ve found from stepping up, but I’m enjoying the challenge and hope I can keep getting the minutes to improve and help the team.”

Although Ward admits playing in League Two has been a step up in level, he believes the Highland League was the perfect platform for him to develop his game after being released by Dundee United in 2019.

He added: “The Highland League is a really good level and it’s so competitive. It gave me a really good foundation to go and kick on to another level.

“You look at the table now and there are big teams near the bottom of the table that shouldn’t be down there, and at the top there are teams that you wouldn’t expect to be near there.

“It helped me become more mature as a player. The more minutes I played, it was about realising you’re there to do your part for the team’s success as a collective.”

Blue Toon preparing to bounce back from Spartans defeat

Peterhead tasted defeat in the league for the first time this season against Spartans last weekend, which saw them drop from the top of the table down to fifth.

Robert Ward battles with Clyde's Josh McCulloch in a League Two match.
Robert Ward battles with Clyde’s Josh McCulloch in a League Two match. Image: Duncan Brown.

Ward believes it reflects how competitive the division is going to be this term, and backs his side to show a reaction when they travel to Stranraer on Saturday.

He said: “It’ll be a challenging game, but there’s such a good team spirit and morale in the squad.

“I’ve got no doubt that between us we can bounce and we will bounce back. We’re sticking together and preparing properly by going down there the night before.

“Ninety minutes pass last Saturday and we go from first to fifth in the table. We know this is going to be a super competitive league this season, and that’s why we go out every single game thinking it’s a must-win.”

