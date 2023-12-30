Jordon Brown: Peterhead may look to bring in new recruits in January

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jordon Brown: Peterhead may look to bring in new recruits in January

The Blue Toon co-manager says his side will explore "all avenues" if they are to bolster their squad.

By Sophie Goodwin
Peterhead FC co-manager Jordon Brown.
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown says his side may dip into the winter transfer market and bring new recruits to Balmoor Stadium.

Brown and fellow co-boss Ryan Strachan have made 12 signings since summer and could add more new faces when the transfer window opens on January 1.

But, the Blue Toon will only bring in the right players who “fit in with the starting XI and the squad”, as Brown explained: “The transfer window is always something you have to look to.

“We want to continually improve the squad, but since me and Ryan have been in, we have wanted to be very precise with our recruitment.

“We’re not going to to bring bodies in for the sake of it. If there is anyone who can add value to the squad, then we will look at it.

“Timing is a big thing and it depends on the availability of players.

“We’ll definitely have a look at our options and where we need to strengthen, but we won’t start pushing any buttons immediately.

“There is no panic, even from recent results, but we do know you need to continually improve. Every team will be looking to improve in every transfer window.

Peterhead co-managers Ryan Strachan, left, and Jordon Brown, right. Image: Duncan Brown.

“We have had a few players pick up injuries recently.

“We have identified areas we need to improve or bulk up a bit, but we will just have to wait and see what happens. It depends on availability and how fit the players in our team are.”

If Peterhead, who play Elgin City at Borough Briggs this afternoon, are to make signings, Brown says all avenues to bring in new recruits will be explored.

He added: “We will definitely look at all avenues, but it also comes down budgets – especially at this time of the year. Nobody has a blank cheque book to just do anything.

“The loan market is something the lower league teams look to utilise, but we have to do that right.

“You have to look at all avenues, but maybe not so much the ones where you have to spend a lot of money on players – I don’t think you see too much of that in the January window.

“But if it is not in January then you are always looking forward to the summer and looking at whose contracts are up and who may become available.”

Bouncing back from loss vital says Blue Toon co-boss

Peterhead make the trip north to face Elgin off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Forfar Athletic at Balmoor last weekend.

The defeat means the Blue Toon, who sit second, now trail League Two leaders Stenhousemuir by eight points – although the Buchan club do have a game in hand.

Brown wants to see a reaction against Allan Hale’s Elgin side, but is expecting a challenging game, despite Elgin’s lowly ninth-placed position in the league table.

The Peterhead co-boss said: “It is massively important we react.

“It was really disappointing with how last weekend went, especially with the amount of work that was put in to even get the game on after the snow.

“It was a disappointing game with the (neck) injury to David (Wilson) and then how we played after that – we didn’t capitalise on Forfar going down to 10 men for the last 20 minutes.

“We have got to learn from it and regroup.

“We go up to Elgin looking to bounce back because we know we’ve got a huge run of fixtures coming up – and that starts on Saturday.

“It is going to be tough. There are no easy games in this league and it is never easy going up to Elgin, no matter what kind of season they are having.

Jack Brown pulls a goal back for Peterhead at Balmoor against Forfar. Image: Duncan Brown.
“They will be looking to frustrate us and their new manager (Hale) will be looking to get off the mark at the club.

“But we need to focus on ourselves and we will be looking to bounce back immediately.”

Peterhead will be without long-term absentees Conner Duthie and Kieran Gibbons against Elgin, while Wilson will miss the game due to concussion protocols.

Defender Scott Ross, who missed the defeat to Forfar due to illness, could return and forward Rory McAllister is available after serving a one-game suspension last week.

