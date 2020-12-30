Ross County forward Oli Shaw out to prove a point on his return to Easter Road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County forward Oli Shaw is hoping to prove a point on his return to Easter Road this evening.

The 22-year-old striker moved from Hibernian to the Staggies for an undisclosed fee in January and is hoping to help his side end a dismal run of results on his old stomping ground.

Ross County have gone 12 matches in the league without a win and head into this evening’s encounter on the back of six successive defeats.

Shaw would love to help his new side get back to winning ways against his former team.

He said: “Obviously going back to Hibs is always going to be good.

“It will be a tough game, I had good times there but I’m a Ross County player so I will be focusing on trying to get three points and hopefully getting a goal.

“I was at Hibs for a long time, so I’ve got a few pals there, but when it gets to the match it’s game time, and I’ll be focused on getting the points.

“You need to find something to motivate yourself in football.

“That can motivate me going back there and wanting to prove a point and do well, so I’ll take that into the game.

“I needed a fresh start, and it has been good for me up here.”

© SNS

Shaw has been one of the few positives for County this season with an encouraging run of four goals in a six-game period halted by a groin injury.

Having returned to full fitness, the striker hopes to get back on the goal trail tonight.

He said: “Getting that run of games just before my injury, and getting my goals, my confidence started to build.

“The injury was obviously disappointing, but I’m back in the team now and I’m hoping to kick on from there.

“Being out injured was very frustrating.

“I was in and out of the team before that.

“I then got that run and the goals, which as a striker is what you want to do.

“The injury set me back for a couple of weeks which was frustrating.

“I’ve got over that now and I’m happy to be back in the team.

“I was out for four weeks so I was going to lose a bit of sharpness.

“Getting a couple of games under my belt has been good for me and I feel good.”

New Ross County manager John Hughes has suffered back-to-back defeats against Celtic and St Mirren in his first games in charge of the Staggies but Shaw has been impressed with the way his new boss has helped lift the mood around Victoria Park.

He said: “When any manager comes in the atmosphere changes.

“His enthusiasm and everything he wants to implement has been good for us.

“As soon as he came in he was cracking jokes.

“We knew straightaway the type of guy he is.

“We have heard things about when he has been a manager before so we knew what he would be like coming in.

“That enthusiasm and positivity rubs off on you.

“It has been good and I think all the boys are enjoying it.”

The County attacker is the son of retired footballer Greg Shaw, who had spells at Ayr, Falkirk, Dunfermline, Airdrie and Berwick Rangers during his career.

Shaw says it is great to have someone who knows the game so well to turn to for advice during the tough times.

He said: “Throughout my whole career, my dad has been there to tell me the good and the bad.

“Even if I have a good game, he is always telling me what I need to improve upon.

“Having someone who has played the game in my family is always going to be helpful and supportive.

“Straight after a game, I get in the car and I phone him and we have a discussion about how I played and where I can improve.

“Hopefully I can continue doing well and keep doing what I’m doing.”