No mixed emotion for Ross County’s Oli Shaw despite muted celebration against former club Hibernian

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross County striker Oli Shaw says his lack of celebration disguised his euphoria after netting the clinching goal in Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Hibernian.

Shaw, who began his career with Hibs, netted a decisive late goal in just his second match back at Easter Road since leaving the Edinburgh side to join County last January.

The 22-year-old opted to mute his celebration, having been handed his breakthrough by his hometown club after coming through their youth ranks.

Shaw, who subsequently saw an effort from the halfway line thwarted by Hibs goalkeeper Dillon Barnes, says the significance of his goal was not lost on him.

Shaw said: “I didn’t really feel like I wanted to celebrate. Obviously, they gave me a chance when I was there. They helped my development a lot in my career from the youths into the first team.

© SNS

“Then they gave me the opportunity to come to Ross County and play football. I’m grateful to them for that.

“I had a muted celebration but inside I was buzzing.

“I had been there a long time and came through at youth level, so to come back, put a shift in and grab a goal is good.

“Obviously when you get a goal your confidence shoots up as well.

“I had seen the goalkeeper off his line in the first half and I thought when I got a chance, I would have a pop at it.

“When I got the ball I looked up and saw him off his line and thought I had a chance, but he managed to save it.

“But the most important thing is that we got the three points. We needed the result and it takes us off of the foot of the table as well so it’s a big three points.”

Shaw’s goal was his fifth of the season, leaving him just one strike behind leading scorer Ross Stewart who has missed the Staggies’ last two games with a hamstring injury.

© SNS Group

The forward’s previous four goals came during a six-game run earlier in the season, before he suffered a groin injury which kept him out for a month.

Shaw is hopeful his goal against Hibs can spark a similar run of goalscoring form under new manager John Hughes, and he added: “Being out was a frustrating period for me after I’d been scoring goals.

“When the new manager came in I wanted to be in his team. On Wednesday I scored a goal and put in a good shift.

“All the boys did. It’s a massive three points and I’m absolutely buzzing.”

Wednesday’s result, which was Hughes’ first victory since replacing Stuart Kettlewell last month, was enough to move the Staggies off the foot of the Premiership, a point above Hamilton Accies.

The result ended a 12-match winless sequence in the league, which had stretched back to a 1-0 victory over tomorrow’s opponents St Johnstone on September 19.

Shaw hopes is side can build on their triumph in tomorrow’s Victoria Park encounter, adding: “It’s massive. We’ve been on a poor run lately and we were needing a win, so to get a big win is good going into the weekend off the bottom of the league.

“The boys were full of confidence coming into the game even though we were down at the bottom.

© SNS Group

“The new manager installed that in us – that belief and togetherness. So to be off the bottom of the league going into the next game is good.

“We know it will be a tough game again. We had a good result there previously – that was our last win.

“We had a good result there and we’re looking forward to it. Hopefully we can come away with three points again.”