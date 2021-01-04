John Hughes thinks Ross County players will ‘get a bit out of’ performance of two halves against St Johnstone

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross County boss John Hughes thinks his players can “take a bit out of” earning a battling 1-1 draw against St Johnstone with a performance of “two halves”.

The Staggies were on top in the opening period in Dingwall, however, having conceded an equaliser from the spot, were forced to see the game out for a draw in the latter stages with St Johnstone looking the more likely to win it.

The result, which followed a 2-0 win over Hibs, leaves County bottom of the Premiership, behind 11th-placed Motherwell on goal difference.

Hughes said: “It was a game of two halves.

“In the first half, I felt we were very good in terms of passing the ball. We got our goal and had a few other chances.

“In the second half, it was all St Johnstone; we were under the cosh, but we stood up to it, to be fair.

“We can take a bit out of that, as I could see the spirit among them, their togetherness and willingness to keep that back door shut.

“Late on we could have nicked it off the set-piece, but, in saying that, big Ross Laidlaw had a great save as well.

“Over the piece it was probably a fair result.”

Hughes bemoaned the route by which St Johnstone restored parity at the Global Energy Stadium, although he refused to single out any player for criticism. Craig Conway was brought down by Keith Watson in the area following a slack pass from Coll Donaldson.

© SNS Group

It was the ninth penalty conceded by County this season.

Hughes added: “We were on top when we gave the penalty away and it was a soft one to give away.

“There was a mistake for their goal, but we’re not going to point the finger of blame.

“We’re all in it together. We win together and we lose together.

“I’m just happy with their commitment and how they’re digging in.

“It has been a hard four games in 12 days and they need to rest.

“We’ve picked up injuries when we’re not expecting it. Carl Tremarco, I thought, was man of the match in the win at Hibs and felt a tight hamstring.

“We just need to get on with it, that’s football.

“I’m delighted with the spirit and desire. They had to stand up to St Johnstone in the second half and they did that.”