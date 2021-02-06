Ross County forward Billy Mckay hopes winning strike against Hamilton has put him into John Hughes’ starting thoughts

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Billy Mckay hopes he has handed manager John Hughes a timely reminder of his goalscoring instincts as he looks to push into Ross County’s starting line-up.

Striker Mckay came off the bench to net the winning goal in Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over Hamilton Accies, which was his third strike of the season.

The 32-year-old has found opportunities limited in recent weeks, with only one start since October.

Mckay enjoyed a prolific spell under Hughes when the pair were at Caley Thistle, which ultimately won the Northern Ireland international a move to Wigan Athletic in 2015.

Having yet to make a start since Hughes took charge in December, Mckay hopes his decisive strike has played him firmly into contention for today’s Premiership match against Dundee United.

Mckay said: “I think I started pretty much every game for him at Inverness.

“Working with him before, I thought I might have come in and played straight away, but I have had to be patient. I’ve still not had a start under him.

“Hopefully that goal reminds him I’m still here and I can still score goals. Hopefully I can get back in the team.

“It’s beneficial to have worked with him before, you always think in the back of your mind you are going to get a chance because he knows what you have done in the past.

“It’s also frustrating because he knows what you can do, so why is he not playing you?

“I’ve just got to be patient. I’m at the age where I’m experienced, I have done these things before.

“I know I will eventually get my chance and I’ve just got to take it. There have been a couple of times I have come on and not got what I’d hoped for, but the other night I came on and managed to get the goal.

“It has been a frustrating season for myself, I would have wanted to play more and score more.

“Hopefully I can kick on from here.”

County are looking to record back-to-back wins for the first time since the opening two weeks of the season, which would see them move to within two points of seventh-placed United, who have not won since December 23.

With the Staggies occupying the relegation play-off spot, Mckay says a victory would provide a huge boost to their survival hopes.

He added: “There are a couple of teams above us and we feel if we can put a little run together we can turn it right up and bring everybody back in it. That is the aim.

“Dundee United are a team that, if we win, we can go two points behind them and it is a massive incentive for us. It would be great to get back-to-back wins and pull them back into it.”

United’s eight-game winless run has ramped up the pressure on manager Micky Mellon, who took charge following their return to the top flight last season.

Mckay was part of the United side which suffered relegation four years previously during a season-long loan at Tannadice, and the forward says the backlash from supporters made it an unenjoyable experience.

He added: “There is an expectation. When I joined, I don’t think anybody could foresee what was going to happen that season from where they had been, cup finals and Europe the year before.

“There is a big expectation. In a way, it is probably helping them not having the fans in. I have experienced when the fans turn on you a bit and it is not nice.

“It doesn’t help you as a player and it doesn’t help you as a team when you are going through a bad run.

“They will still be feeling the pressure and hopefully we can put a bit more pressure on them with a win.”